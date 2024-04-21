Lotus Emira road test: Chic speedster hits the mark

Sometimes it is obvious what stipulates a supercar. Just as frequently there are times when such categorisation becomes a moot point.

The Lotus Emira finds itself in this latter zone. It straddles the hinterland between supercar and sporty runaround. You can argue that its speed, looks and general feel put it up there with its most high-end rivals, but it has a few touches that have it nestling outside as a different breed.

Let's be clear though: referring to the Emira as a sports car is no bad thing. Lotus, as a brand, is known for producing vehicles that focus on handling and driver engagement, with a degree of practicality in the mix as well.

Many supercars claim you can use them as your everyday ride, but those who try to do so might agree that keeping them for best is probably a better option. The Emira, however, can claim to be rather more usable than many of its rivals, despite being a two-seater.

The Lotus Emira can reach speeds of up to 290 kph. All photos: Lotus

The speed is, of course, terrific – 0-100kph in just over four seconds with a top speed that plateaus at around 290 kph. Admittedly, that doesn’t sound overly practical, but no one is suggesting anyone attempt those figures outside of a track environment.

Now, more about the handling and driver engagement. The Emira’s charm emanates from how it moves from A to B, rather than the speed at which it does it. This car has all the manoeuvrability you could wish for.

Driving it can feel like you’ve undergone some bizarre scientific experiment that involved being shrunk to five per cent of your actual size and resulting in you ending up behind the wheel of the most agile remote-control car. Sprightly and refreshing are two words that readily come to mind summing up the experience.

A driver friend of mine who was recently in a convoy following a bright-yellow Lotus though city traffic said it was like trying to follow a wasp because of how lively it was.

You feel pretty special in an Emira too. A Lotus, due to the brand’s history and close connection with producing ultra-lightweight racing vehicles since motor sport was in its infancy, maintains a degree of kudos and desirability that other manufacturers could only dream of.

Looks-wise, the Emira follows on from the brand’s Evija, which was a rather more breakneck affair. Both have the same enticing curves and streamlining. The inside is a testament to restraint, something the designers clearly had in mind.

SPECS Engine: Supercharged 3.5-litre V6

Power: 400hp

Torque: 430Nm

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh450,000



There are lots of old-school stylings which fit neatly alongside the more modern additions that are essential in any contemporary sports car.

Despite its refusal to be easily categorised, the Emira sits tidily as a high-performance sports car that balances speed and friskiness with a degree of rationality.

The manufacturer describes it as the brand’s most accomplished and complete vehicle to date. One suspects those early Lotus racing pioneers would have been pretty happy with it at least.