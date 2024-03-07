McLaren GTS review: Flash, brash and enough to tickle anyone’s fancy

Some car manufacturers never stray too far from creating exactly the kind of vehicles one would expect from them.

Rolls-Royce won’t be producing a family runabout any time soon, a hot hatchback is not expected from Hummer in the near future and, from what I can gather, Volvo is not planning the imminent release of an 8-litre V12 monster truck.

You can add supercar manufacturer McLaren to this list of single-minded automotive firms.

I know what to expect when the company talks about its new creation, the GTS.

It’s the latest in McLaren’s GT range and is, unsurprisingly, a supercar tearaway, much like everything the company has produced in living memory.

Good job, too – there would have been astonishment and dismay all round if the GTS had turned out to be a vehicle designed to rival the Nissan Sunny.

Though even by the brand's high standards, the new arrival is a spicy little number.

The McLaren GTS outside Dubai Autodrome. All photos: SWP

Hang onto your hats, spectacles, wigs and anything else likely to come loose if you put your foot to the floor in this one – the GTS will hit 100kph from a standing start in 3.2 seconds.

Frankly, there are slower rollercoasters.

It’s a fine vehicle at lower speeds as well, but this is another one of those rides where the engine is goading me to floor it whenever I try driving sedately.

When I resist, it can be a serene and quiet ride and, whatever speed I'm at, it makes me feel a teensy bit on the magnificent side.

The GTS takes corners superbly, giving me, at times, the sensation of being at the controls of a machine designed to emulate the most agile bird of prey.

A lot of supercars do this, but there's the distinct sensation of added classiness in the GTS.

SPECS Engine: Twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8

Power: 625 bhp

Torque: 630Nm

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh974,011

For example, the new McLaren doesn’t have the same pretty but preposterous dashboard set-up so beloved by some of its competitors, and it’s this kind of touch that makes one feel rather more Kingsman and less Hobbs and Shaw when zipping along.

All this aside though, the GT range is specifically made up of models designed to be more practical than McLaren’s other creations.

It's a supercar, says the manufacturer, but one that you can use for most of the things you'd use a normal vehicle for.

That said, the gullwing doors, for example, are things of beauty, but anyone tall may not find entering and exiting as simple as those closer to the ground.

Admittedly, it’s only what I'd expect and it isn’t any different for the vast majority of supercars (the notable exception being the Lotus Eletre SUV, but that remains a bit of a one-off).

It means the GTS could indeed be an everyday ride, one not needed to perform practical tasks.

One for the holidays then, when there’s just the two of you, without a lot of luggage.

Mind you, the way the GTS feels as I rip around in it, it might do for a quick – and I mean proper quick – trip to the supermarket.

Just stick to the posh stuff though, broken eggs all over the interior is never a good look, and with the speed of the GTS, that result is always possible.