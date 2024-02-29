New cars of the month: Rimac, Zenvo, Mazda, Polestar and Volkswagen

February proved a fruitful month for vehicle launches, with both supercars and more everyday drives receiving their regional bows.

Power pair Rimac Nevera and Zenvo Aurora unveiled

The Rimac Nevera, safe behind its backdrop. Photo: Al Habtoor Motors

A pair of supercars, or, indeed hypercars, had their official launches in the Emirates this month in the shape of the Rimac Nevera and the Zenvo Aurora. They’re both very different beasts, but share a fondness for extreme speed and acceleration.

The Nevera posits itself as the world’s fastest electric production car, boasting an astonishing 0-100kph time of 1.81 seconds and a recorded top speed of more than 400 kph.

Red Zenvo Aurora is ready. Photo: The Elite Cars

The Aurora is a more traditional petrol affair, being powered by a 6.6-litre V12 that produces around 1,800 brake horsepower in its most aggressive guise.

This one is no slouch up to the ton either, getting there in 2.3 seconds. Both have dedicated UAE outlets at Al Habtoor Motors and The Elite Cars, respectively.

Exact pricing is difficult, but commentators are suggesting figures of around Dh9 million for the Nevera and Dh11 million for the Aurora.

Mazda’s CX-60 and CX-90 launched

The CX-60, the sporty one. Photo: Mazda

Mazda’s CX-60 and CX-90 were unveiled as part of the official launch of the brand’s Galadari showroom in Dubai.

Both are outdoorsy SUVs, but the 60 sits as the sporty one, while the 90 takes up the luxury slot.

They’re fitted with the same engine, a 3.3-litre 6-cylinder turbocharged affair that produces 284hp and 450Nm of torque.

The CX-90, the luxury one. Photo: Mazda

You get a little more space in the luxury version, with a three-row eight seat configuration available. Prices start at Dh179,000.

Quiet, it's the Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 is not old-fashioned. Photo: Stefan Erikkson

The sleek Polestar 3 met its first audience in the UAE this month during an opening in Dubai’s hip district Al Serkal. Like all its stablemates, the 3 is an all-electric affair where every effort has been made to imbue modernity into its very core.

The car comes with a battery with enough oomph to get you up to 100kph in less than five seconds. The range is notable for an electric vehicle, too – Polestar cites a maximum of more than 600km off a single charge. Prices start at Dh360,000.

Volkswagen desert trooper makes bold return

The Volkswagen Touareg does not fear the sand. Photo: VW

The new Volkswagen Touareg, the brand’s premier SUV, arrived in the Middle East this month.

This is not a wheels-up rejig, but the manufacturer has made a series of improvements, including an upgraded suspension and what it calls the 'innovation cockpit', made up of a seamless curved glass surface that combines a 12-inch digital cockpit with a 15-inch infotainment system

Power all across the range still comes from a 3-litre V6 4Motion engine, with petrol, diesel and hybrid options available. As ever with Volkswagen though, it’s the R-Line version that gives drivers the most grunt. Prices start at Dh204,132.