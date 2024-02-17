RM Sotheby's first Dubai auction includes Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Koenigsegg cars

RM Sotheby's is revving up for its inaugural Dubai auction of some of the world's rarest supercars.

Next month's sale will include a 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR, estimated to go for $2.8 million to $3.4 million. It is one of only three made, all of which were sold to buyers in Japan. It is powered by a 5.0-litre V-8 for a staggering return of 1,160 horsepower.

There is also a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie, estimated to fetch for $2.9 million to $3.3 million. It is described by Aston Martin as being “as close as possible to being a Formula One car without being restricted to the track”, and is the result of a technological partnership with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technology.

There will be 12 supercars up for sale on March 9 at Concrete in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. A special preview will be held the day before.

"Dubai has created a truly unique blueprint for fostering strategic partnerships, and we are incredibly proud to introduce our first live auction in Dubai, especially after carefully listening to the pulse of the city and what it wants to see," said Ghita Mejdi, vice president of RM Sotheby’s, Middle East and Africa.

Other highlights include a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupe, one of 20 in coupe form created to commemorate founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s centenary year. It is powered by a 6.5-litre V-12 and is capable of going from 0-100km in 2.8 seconds. The Lamborghini is estimated to go for $2 million to $2.5 million.

There's also a 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione, which has a 6.5-litre V-12 engine. It is estimated to fetch $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

Other supercars to go under the hammer include a 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider and a 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640-4 Roadster.

More information is available at rmsothebys.com