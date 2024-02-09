Emirati artist collaborates with Range Rover on bespoke Dh1.5 million Sadaf Edition

Emirati conceptual designer Mattar Bin Lahej has made his mark across the UAE – from designing the Museum of the Future's eye-catching facade with thuluth script, to creating an artwork entitled Movement of Stillness, which combines calligraphy and the essence of a speeding horse, for last week's Dhai Dubai Light festival.

Most recently, the prolific artist partnered with Range Rover on the auto brand's most exclusive vehicle to date. The ultra-opulent Range Rover SV Bespoke Sadaf Edition is inspired by the heritage of the Arabian Gulf and was unveiled this week at Range Rover House, a small complex ensconced within Anantara Santorini, the boutique luxury hideaway located on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

Production is limited to just 20 units, and the recipient of each car will also receive a coveted Bin Lahej sculpture.

The Sadaf, which translates as seashell, is decked out in blue and white to mirror the ornate colours found on the inside of a pearl shell. The treadplates feature a Sadaf Edition wordmark alongside a “1 of 20" designation and the car is powered by Range Rover's V8 twin-turbo mild hybrid petrol engine.

The Emirati artist's work, meanwhile, is a sphere made up of multiple layers and shapes that open to reveal an intricate core decorated with traditional Arabic calligraphy. It is appropriately named The Pearl.

The Pearl sculpture by Mattar Bin Lahej comes as a gift to all Sadaf buyers. Photo: Range Rover

All this makes for an elevated price, which goes a little over and above a traditional Range Rover, of course.

Should you get yourself into the venue and decide to invest, each car will cost a little over Dh1.5 million.