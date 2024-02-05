201 Ferrari cars roar into Yas Marina Circuit for racing event

Yas Marina Circuit played host to a record-breaking cavalcade of pricey motoring metal as part of its Ferrari Racing Days event over the weekend.

A total of 201 cars, all models produced by the Italian prancing horse brand, took up the entire main straight when gathering on the track.

Most spectators viewed the vehicles from the grandstands, while others got the opportunity to get up close on the tarmac.

The cars were all owned by UAE residents and filed onto Yas Island in a snake-like formation before entering the circuit.

Technicians tune up the cars ahead of the racing. Simon Wilgress-Pipe / The National

The weekend gathering also featured plenty of racing from the brand’s motorsports models.

Spectators were able to see drivers tear around in the track in the F1 Clienti and XX Programme sessions, featuring single-seaters that have competed in the Formula One World Championship with Scuderia Ferrari, alongside experimental cars not suitable for road use.

Meanwhile, owners who wanted to do more than take their cars out on the roads were able to take part in the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East event.

Read more Glitzy Casa Ferrari event wows crowds at Yas Island

Winners received their accolades from Ferrari’s current 24 Hours of Le Mans victor, Alessandro Pier Guidi, himself no stranger to Yas having recently been involved in winter testing there.

The racing remained fierce throughout, with the vehicles tearing around the circuit with all the vehemence and ear-splitting sound you’d associate with a loud and competitive motorsports meetings.

After what was a hazy and cool weekend by Abu Dhabi standards, the final events on Sunday evening took place under the circuit’s floodlights, further highlighting the speed and pace of the cars involved.