New cars of the month: Jetour, Porsche, Cadillac, DFSK, MG and Hennessey

Things went a little quiet in the run-up to Christmas, but the world’s automotive manufacturers were back on track in January with a host of launches.

Jetour to the fore

The Jetour T2, a new SUV with a distinctly rugged look, arrived on UAE forecourts this month.

It’s the Chinese brand’s first foray into the local market, and sales staff are selling the new arrival as a “safe, comfortable, intelligent and robust” travel option.

The T2 joins Jetour Middle East line-up. Photo: Jetour

The T2 is powered by a 4-cylinder 2-litre engine that will produce 254bhp. You can put your order in for one now, with prices starting at Dh119,000.

Porsche is Macan an impact

Porsche is heading further into all-electric terrain with the release of its first-ever fossil-fuel-free SUVs in the shape of the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

The Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are here. Photo: Porsche

The brand is, of course, staying true to expectations, so there’s no let-up in speed and power.

The fastest of the two, the Turbo, can hit 100kph from a standing start in just 3.3 seconds, enough to leave the fastest electric scooter in the dust.

Pricing starts at Dh318,600 for the 4 and Dh412,500 for the Turbo.

Cadillac's back with CT5 muscle

Cadillac has launched new versions of the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing, a pair that proved themselves to be superior muscle cars in their previous incarnations.

The CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing will not disappoint in the power department. Photo: Cadillac

The 2025 models still have plenty in the power department – the standard ride has been fitted with a 3-litre power train offering 355hp, but the Blackwing has a 6.2-litre supercharged monster under the bonnet, capable of producing 668hp.

Cadillac has yet to announce prices, but the brand warns production levels for the beefier option will be limited.

DFSK's budget-friendly big lads blast in

DFSK has introduced five Fengon SUVs in the UAE, the 580, ix5, ix7, 600 and 500.

You’ll be able to find the cars at Green Motors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with another showroom set to open in Ras Al Khaimah.

Fengon 500 Fengon's entry-level 500 SUV. All photos: DFSK

DFSK was founded in 2003 and it has a reputation in its native China for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, lorries, vans and pickup trucks.

Even though they’re new to the region, these vehicles are likely to get some attention, with prices starting at a distinctly budget-friendly Dh59,000.

A Whale of a launch

MG has called its latest arrival to the region the Whale, so you can be sure it won’t resemble anything too compact.

MG's Whale is the brand's latest addition to its fleet. Photo: MG

It’s not just about being roomy, though – that moniker also represents a fun-loving nature, much like the sea mammal itself, the brand says.

Evidently the design team have put some effort into making the Whale look like a fun car to zip around in.

Prices start at Dh88,000 for the Comfort trim model.

Hennessey gold standard

Just in case you thought things were getting a little sensible, extreme automotive manufacturer Hennessey has announced plans for an upgrade to the Dodge Demon.

The grunt on this new beast is in the region of 1,700hp.

Hennessey's Dodge Demon is likely to destroy tarmac at full speed. Photo: Dodge

For comparison, that’s more than 10 times what a Toyota Corolla can produce in a car that’s about the same size, so there's no fear in being slow away from the lights in this one.

You'll have to be quick off the mark if you fancy one, though – the production run is limited to just a dozen units.

The Demon is priced at $200,000.