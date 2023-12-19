Nissan Sunny 2024: Crowd-pleasing compact gets an upgrade

The Nissan Sunny, the Middle East’s most esteemed modest motor, has just had a full upgrade and worldwide relaunch for 2024.

This compact sedan sits hot on the wheels of its stablemate, the Patrol, as being the brand’s most popular offering in the region and, in a lot of markets, farther afield.

The two vehicles evidently have a rather different customer base, so Nissan has few doubling-up problems in that department.

The Sunny’s upgrade is particularly pertinent as the car is nearing its 60th anniversary – the first models, then going under the Datsun umbrella, hit the grit in Japan in 1966.

The 2024 version has had a range of both visual and technological refinements.

Inside the newly refreshed cabin. Photo: Nissan

The bonnet fascia has been redesigned with an updated version of Nissan’s V-motion grille and rear spoiler, giving the tiny tyke a much more assertive look.

The new model also has a refreshed Sunny logo, 17-inch alloy wheels and improved boot capacity.

Power comes from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that provides 118 horsepower and 149Nm of torque, which should be plenty in a vehicle of this size.

Inside, there is still just about room for five (breathe in), but Nissan asserts the new model has class-leading legroom and headroom.

Leather upholstery adorns the seats and steering wheel, and the door trims now have expanded storage pockets.

Tech comes in the shape of a seven-inch infotainment display, and you also get Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility features, including emergency braking, collision warning, moving object detection and blind spot warning.

A rear-view camera is also available in some models.

There are five grades to choose from: S, SV, SV+, SL and SL+.

The new Sunnys are available now, with prices starting at Dh61,500.