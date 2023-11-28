Glitzy Casa Ferrari event wows crowds at Yas Island

Abu Dhabi played host to the latest Casa Ferrari event this week, a display of both modern and classic supercars at Yas Links.

In a glitzy showing, the fleet of expensive automotive metal featured the SF90 XX Stradale as its centrepiece – a vehicle making its debut in the region.

It is the most powerful Ferrari road car ever produced, with a combined power output of 1,000 horsepower and a top-end speed of 350kph. Power comes from a 3-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors.

The SF90 XX Stradale’s run is limited to 799 units, with an as-yet-unconfirmed local price tag. Expect that to be a seven-figure sum in dirhams though.

It’s one for the Ferraristi only, however, as you’ll have to be one of the brand’s most loyal customers to buy one.

Among the new offerings on show, the classic Ferraris gained plenty of attention at the event, which took place in the shadows of Yas Marina Circuit.

A cavalcade of Ferraris heads from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Ferrari

The display featured vintage Testarossas, Dinos, F40s and Daytonas from golden eras of the Prancing Horse brand.

It wasn’t just those in attendance who got to see a few flashy rides though – before the event opened its doors, 210 Ferraris took to the roads in a mass parade, starting from Al Tayer showroom in Dubai and ending in Abu Dhabi, in what surely must be one of the most expensive groupings ever to hit the tarmac.