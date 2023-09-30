New cars of the month: BMW, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, Geely, Porsche and Lotus

New saloons from BMW, Dodge's fresh offering for muscle-car enthusiasts as well as competitively-priced offerings from Chinese brand Geely are some of the latest cars to hit the regional market this month. For EV enthusiasts, there's also Emeya, the fully-electric hyper GT from British sports car manufacturer Lotus that was unveiled in New York.

Here's how they stack up.

High 5 for BMW

BMW 5 Series BMW's new 5 Series makes itself at home by the beach in Dubai. All photos: BMW

BMW launched its latest 5 Series alongside the all-new i5 at a suitably sparkly event in Dubai this month.

The covers came off these performance vehicles at Nikki Beach, marking the line’s eighth generation since its launch in 1972.

The 5 Series sits in the centre of BMW’s saloon offerings, certainly for those who find a 7 Series just a little too daunting.

There are several different versions available, with the zippiest of the bunch being the i5 M60 xDrive, which will hit 100kph in 3.8 seconds and produce 820Nm of torque.

BMW see this new series launch as representing a significant leap forward to a more sustainable future while still delivering cutting-edge vehicles.

Prices start at Dh299,000.

Durango unchained

Dodge Durango GT The 2024 Dodge Durango GT is set to return to the Middle East. All photos: Dodge

Dodge has reintroduced the Durango GT into the Middle East, pitching it as suitable for muscle-car enthusiasts who need something big enough to cart a family around.

The latest version is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine, which, mobile home fans will be pleased to hear, will haul up to 2,812kg.

The Durango is a big, seven-seat, three-row affair though, so you may be able to dispense with the trailer and bed down inside.

Prices start at Dh199,900.

Alfa Romeo on the roll

Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo's Tonale is the spearhead of its new fleet. All photos: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo’s all-new Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, each making their GCC debut, were unveiled by the manufacturer this month.

This is the brand’s official regional line up for 2024, and motoring fans got to experience them first hand at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

All come fitted with 2.0-litre engines that vary in power, but the turbocharged Tonale, a compact luxury crossover vehicle, spearheads the trio, representing what Alfa calls its metamorphosis into a new era of mobility.

Meanwhile, Alfa says the Tonale’s saloon stablemates, the Giulia saloon and Stelvio, another crossover, stand out as being new benchmarks for agility, responsiveness and precision.

Prices start at Dh199,900 for the Tonale, Dh239,900 for the Giulia and Dh265,900 for the Stelvio.

Good morrow, Monjaro

Geely Monjaro The Geely Monjaro gets its big unveil. All photos: Geely

Chinese car brands continue their automotive assault on the Middle East market, with the latest arrival coming in the shape of the Geely Monjaro.

The vehicle, built in the country’s Hangzhou region, is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and it looks distinctly toothy, with its shiny, sunken grille.

The Monjaro, the brand’s flagship SUV, is the most advanced car it has ever produced, but remains competitively priced compared to many of the other vehicles it’s nudging shoulders with on the UAE’s forecourts.

Prices start at Dh123,900.

Porsche gets heated with new Cayennes

Porsche Cayenne S and Turbo GT The new Porsche Cayenne S and Turbo ST have both had a comprehensive overhaul. All photos: Porsche

Porsche showed off its latest Cayenne models, the S and Turbo GT, at a ceremony in Dubai this month.

The brand says the new arrivals feature the most comprehensive upgrade in the line-up’s history, with upgrades to the powertrain, chassis, all-round design and tech.

A new bonnet merges with a set or more muscular wings, giving an even more athletic stance than previous models, and grunt comes from a revised version of the 4.0-litre V8 so beloved of the brand.

Prices start at Dh452,200 for the S and Dh811,400 for the Turbo GT.

Potent Lotus ready to rock

Lotus Eyeya The Lotus Emeya will not have difficulty beating an electric scooter in a drag race. All photos: Lotus

New York paid host to the launch of the Emeya, Lotus’s first-ever hyper GT.

The car is an electric tourer which boasts some serious performance specs – it’ll do 0-100kph in 2.8 seconds, which should rattle the socks off almost anything else on the roads today.

It has four doors as well, so, notably, you can actually fit people inside it, which is always refreshing in a vehicle this fast.

There is no firm word on what the Emeya will cost yet, but we should get a better idea as its initial production run approaches in 2024.