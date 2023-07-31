Mercedes EQS 580 review: Properly posh EV SUV rolls in

Anyone with a penchant for cars at the flashier end of the spectrum would have little difficulty in citing Mercedes’s S-Class if asked what they considered the manufacturer’s premier sedan to be.

Should the question concern what the brand’s top-of-the-range SUV is – particularly something not powered by petrol or diesel – those same people may well end up scratching their chins.

Well, to clear up any confusion surrounding this little conundrum, Mercedes’s premium electric vehicle in this class is, in fact, the EQS 580 4Matic.

The model is a recent addition to the firm’s vehicle roster, joining the existing EQ family.

The specs Engine: Dual permanently excited synchronous motors

Power: 516hp or 400Kw

Torque: 858Nm

Transmission: Single speed auto

Range: 485km

Price: From Dh699,000

This EQ annotation is an umbrella term for a range that comprises all the company’s electric offerings, as well as those planned for the near future.

And this seven-seat, all-wheel drive 580 SUV looks and feels every bit the contemporary, combustion-free vehicle.

It has all the standard design cues from the Mercedes family, but it is evident the car has been massaged to give it a distinctly clean look.

The term “high-tech” seems vague due to its excessive – and frequently inappropriate – usage in the context of cars. In the case of the 580, though, it is accurate.

Inside, the car is almost mesmerising, taking into account the ultra-futuristic fixtures and fittings, as well as its Tardis-like proportions.

The vehicle has been fitted out with Mercedes’s latest and finest gadgetry, not least the 56-inch screen that stretches across the entire dashboard, almost from wing mirror to wing mirror.

At the wheel of the 580, rolling along – whether it be at high speed or a more sedate pace – the experience is serene, with a notable feeling of protection from all the kerfuffle of the outside world.

It has some poke, too, managing a 0-100kph speed of 4.5 seconds.

The 580 has ultra-futuristic fixtures and fittings and Tardis-like proportions. Photo: Mercedes-Benz AG

Admittedly, it isn’t the world’s most proficient vehicle when it comes to handling or off-road abilities, but that isn’t the point when it comes to a car like this. There are plenty of alternative options if you want something for track days or tough terrain.

Similarly, if you’re looking for beach-buggy gaudiness, this is not the car for you. The 580 comes in white and black, with some dark blues, greens and greys in the mix. None of these, suffice it to say, veer anywhere near the day-glo end of the spectrum.

And that could be a good thing, as (to go with the sci-fi references again) Luke Skywalker and his fellow rebel pilots would probably have been less impressed with the technical abilities of the Death Star were it decked out in shocking pink.

That said, the 580 is still a package of fun goodies that make it into an all-round pleasing and gratifying vehicle.

The EQ range, as a whole, may not currently have the kudos of its S-Class siblings, but it’s unlikely to remain in the shadows for much longer if Mercedes can keep up the quality that is evident in the 580.