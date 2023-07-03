From VW Beetle to Ford Fiesta, discontinued cars get AI makeover

If Volkswagen was to relaunch its unmistakable Beetle as an electric car, what would it look like?

UK company Scrap Car Comparison, which trades damaged vehicles for cash, has used artificial intelligence to redesign some of the world's most popular models that have been discontinued by their manufacturers.

The idea was to imagine what the vehicles would look like if their manufacturers were to bring them back into production within the next 10 years.

Scrap Car Comparison instructed AI software Midjourney to produce a look in a “modern, electric car style that was created in the year 2030“. It chose 39 vehicles to be part of the experiment, all of which are “regularly featured in the media as being 'famous' or 'iconic' car models”, according to its website.

The AI-designed Mercedes A Class. Photo: Scrap Cars Comparison UK

Some of the cars are modern staples that have only been recently announced as discontinued, such as the Ford Fiesta and the Mitsubishi Lancer.

But the experiment goes way back into motoring history, including cars such as the Morris Minor, which was in production from 1948 to 1972, and the Jowett Javelin, produced from 1947 to 1953.

The collection is also a mix of mid-range city cars as well as luxury sports cars such as the DeLorean DMC-12, with its gull-wing doors, produced between 1981 and 1983.

The AI-generated images retain the essence of their individual source models, but are sleeker with soft curves. The smooth finishes and delicate shapes share some characteristics with existing electronic vehicles such as those from Tesla.

The Ford Fiesta redesign has similarities with the Tesla Model Y. Photo: Scrap Cars Comparison UK

For example, the Ford Fiesta has been given a more polished finish and borrows heavily from the overall aesthetic of the Tesla Model Y. The distinct grille was retained, but the hood is more angular and the headlights have been changed.

The Volkswagen Beetle has been given a similar sleek treatment, with major changes to the front of the car. A modern LED strip cuts through the logo and connects the two headlights.

The other AI designs are bolder, leaning more on the fantasy route. The DeLorean, for instance, looks like something from a science-fiction film. The gull-wing doors have been kept, but the body design is overly futuristic.

Other cars that are part of the experiment include the Lamborghini Gallardo, Mercedes A Class, Honda s2000, Dodge Charger, Fiat Punto and Nissan Skyline.