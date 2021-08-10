New car technology helps prevent children being locked in hot vehicles

At this time each year, reports emerge of children being locked in cars or buses during summer and, tragically, in too many cases, it ends in a fatality or severe heatstroke.

Thankfully, car manufacturers are now fighting the issue with technology, installing rear occupant detection features that can automatically text the driver if they’ve left someone locked inside.

Interior temperatures rise nearly 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes of leaving a car, meaning that in the peak of the UAE’s summer, it could reach the mid-70ºC mark in less than half an hour.

Quote Our Rear Occupant Alert technology reminds drivers to always check the rear passenger seats to avoid terrible consequences that could occur in a moment of forgetfulness Ravi Ravichandran, executive director for Middle East operations, direct markets at Ford Motor Company

Incidents of unattended children in hot cars still occur regularly, according to Colonel Abdullah Muhammad Bishouh, head of the Dubai Rescue and Search Division, with as many as three incidents recorded daily.

The Dubai Police Department Search and Rescue Division announced in June that it had responded to 182 reports of unattended children and infants locked in hot cars and homes over the previous 17 months. In the first five months of this year alone, police have responded to 95 distress calls involving children and of these, 36 were stuck in cars.

Most cases of parents leaving unattended children in vehicles occur in parking lots of shopping malls, sometimes without air-conditioning, it was reported.

A global issue

This doesn't only happen in the UAE; it’s a global problem that has also come under the microscope in the US, where, according to General Motors, about half of all children aged under 14 who died of in-vehicle heatstroke up to June 2016, did so as a result of being forgotten.

The country, however, through its automotive manufacturing industry, has been able to develop ways to combat this killer.

In 2019, US Congress proposed the Hot Cars Act (Helping Overcome Trauma for Children in Rear Seats) to mandate rear seat occupant detection in all new cars, and earlier this year it was finally passed through the Senate. Now all vehicles sold will need to incorporate this technology by 2025.

A rear-seat reminder alert on the dashboard of the GMC Acadia 2018

Europe is also forging ahead with its own rules, announcing that its new vehicle evaluation programme Euro NCAP will establish and apply Child Presence Detection from 2023. This means that additional safety points are awarded to cars equipped with technologies that monitor passengers locked in cars.

Ford Middle East is now in the process of installing this feature in its cars sold across the region, starting with the F-150 pick-up truck, as well as in some Lincoln models, with the intention to roll it out across other variants as they are updated.

“The safety and well-being of our customers is of utmost importance,” says Ravi Ravichandran, Ford Motor Company’s executive director for Middle East operations, direct markets.

“Our Rear Occupant Alert technology serves as a reminder to drivers to always check the rear passenger seats to avoid terrible consequences that could occur in a moment of forgetfulness.”

Ford’s system is triggered by the opening of a rear door at the start of a journey and is activated after the vehicle has stopped and the ignition turned off. A message immediately appears on the dashboard along with an audible warning for 10 seconds.

Does this technology really help?

The latest figures from US non-profit Kids and Cars show that numbers have already started to tumble after car companies installed this safety device before it became mandatory.

The child safety organisation said the number of incidents of child fatalities from being locked in cars in the US peaked in 2018 with 54. Since then, General Motors released the first car fitted with its Rear Seat Reminder in the GMC Acadia SUV and was quickly followed by Hyundai releasing its version later in 2018.

Watch an advert for Hyundai’s Rear Occupant Alert here:

Since then, Ford, Nissan, Subaru and others have introduced their own versions and the numbers dropped to 26 fatalities last year and in 2021, there have been 11 incidents so far.

“According to statistics by Kids and Cars, an average of 39 infants and children per year die after being left in locked cars, so I think it is valuable that the industry advances new technologies which can prevent these types of accidents,” says Eung-Hwan Kim, senior researcher of the Electronics Convenience Control Development Team at Hyundai Motor Group.

“Automakers are applying safety measures such as prompting the driver via a message on the dash to check the rear seat when leaving the vehicle, however, this can still be overlooked by the driver. We have moved to the next phase of Rear Occupant Alert for the new Genesis GV70 by mounting ultrasonic sensors which can recognise movement and passengers in the rear seat area.”

Hyundai’s first Rear Occupant Alert system debuted on the 2020 Azera and has now been updated for the just-launched Genesis GV70 luxury SUV. Now, if the driver fails to acknowledge the message and audible warning while still in the car, it proceeds to lock it. A radar sensor mounted in the rear checks for movement inside and, if found, the hazard lights will flash and the horn will beep. If that still doesn’t work, it also sends a text message to the driver’s phone.

With all these updates and new mandates, it’s safe to assume these features will be as familiar as seat belts and airbags in all new cars within five years.

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

2. Matt Kuchar (USA) 65 71 66 69 - 9-under

3. Li Haotong (CHN) 69 73 69 63 - 6-under

T4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 68 69 67 - 5-under

T4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 67 73 67 68 - 5-under

T6. Marc Leishman (AUS) 69 76 66 65 - 4-under

T6. Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72 72 67 65 - 4-under

T6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 65 72 68 71 - 4-under

T6. Branden Grace (RSA) 70 74 62 70 - 4-under

T6. Alexander Noren (SWE) 68 72 69 67 - 4-under

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Muguruza's singles career in stats WTA titles 3 Prize money US$11,128,219 (Dh40,873,133.82) Wins / losses 293 / 149

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

