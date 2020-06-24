Prada launches dedicated collection for the Middle East

Prada has launched a dedicated collection of bags, accessories and shoes for the Middle East.

The line includes a new version of the Re-Edition bag, now available in Prada’s signature saffiano leather, with a double extensible and removable shoulder strap, and removable chain strap.

A new version of the Re-Edition bag, now available in Prada’s signature saffiano leather. Courtesy Prada

In a prelude to Prada’s fall / winter 2020 collection, smaller accessories are crafted from gabardine nylon and enriched with embroidery.

Smaller accessories include a bracelet case made from calf leather. Courtesy Prada

These include a shoulder strap with adjustable trimmings, made from knots and tassels with detachable swivel lobster clasps; bracelet cases made from calf leather, nylon and metal, with a mirror inside; and mini bags made of saffiano with a polished brass finish and a removable chain shoulder strap.

Shoes from Prada's new Middle East collection. Courtesy Prada

Shoes include new variations of sandals, slippers, sabot and open peep-toes especially selected for the Middle East. A pair of flat mules in soft nappa leather are enhanced with a padded-effect construction, while Prada’s cube heel mule is newly available in a crocodile-motif print.

Trainers include a version with a knit upper upper; or nylon gabardine fabric with an enlarged Prada logo on the side.

The storied maison is just one of a number of luxury labels that have curated collections exclusive to the region in recent years, including Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors.

