Jubail Island: first look at Spanish-style villas set among Abu Dhabi's mangroves

The design of the first phase of villas at Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island project were revealed.
The homes, which are currently under construction, will offer buyers Spanish-inspired Mediterranean style living within the sustainable community.
This means architectural touches such as overhanging terracotta pitched roofs, coloured external renders and classic Spanish metalwork, as well as main entry courtyards, towers concealing staircases, balconies and colonnades.
The villas, available in four different styles, will be offered across several villages in Jubail Island: Marfaa Al Jubail; Souk Al Jubail; Seef Al Jubail; and Nad Al Dhabi.
“Set amid Abu Dhabi’s outstanding natural beauty, discerning purchasers have the choice of four separate styles – yet each one connects luxury with the aesthetic of a true hacienda house," says Mounir Haidar, managing director of Jubail Island Investment Company.
"We set out to demonstrate a sense of Mediterranean architecture mixed with the luxurious, bespoke features that perfectly represent the vision of Jubail Island. These villas are perfect for families seeking a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary living.”
The Dh5 billion project is set among the mangroves between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island. It will have six residential village estates covering more than 400 hectares.