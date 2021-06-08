Jubail Island: first look at Spanish-style villas set among Abu Dhabi's mangroves

The design of the first phase of villas at Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island project were revealed.

The homes, which are currently under construction, will offer buyers Spanish-inspired Mediterranean style living within the sustainable community.

This means architectural touches such as overhanging terracotta pitched roofs, coloured external renders and classic Spanish metalwork, as well as main entry courtyards, towers concealing staircases, balconies and colonnades.

The villas, available in four different styles, will be offered across several villages in Jubail Island: Marfaa Al Jubail; Souk Al Jubail; Seef Al Jubail; and Nad Al Dhabi.

The villas will come in four different styles. Courtesy Jubail Island Investment Company

“Set amid Abu Dhabi’s outstanding natural beauty, discerning purchasers have the choice of four separate styles – yet each one connects luxury with the aesthetic of a true hacienda house," says Mounir Haidar, managing director of Jubail Island Investment Company.

"We set out to demonstrate a sense of Mediterranean architecture mixed with the luxurious, bespoke features that perfectly represent the vision of Jubail Island. These villas are perfect for families seeking a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary living.”

Launch of a new development on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. General view of the un-developed island. Antonie Robertson Launch of a new development on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. General view of the un-developed island. Antonie Robertson Launch of a new development on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. Modelled displays of the proposed development. Antonie Robertson A vision of the future at Jubail Island. Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi is home to an array of wildlife. Nature lovers will feel right at home on Jubail Island. The mega Dh5 billion project will involve the construction of six villages and new homes for thousands of residents. An artist's impression of the ambitious development being shaped by Jubail Island Investment Company. The Jubail Island development is due to be completed by 2022.

The Dh5 billion project is set among the mangroves between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island. It will have six residential village estates covering more than 400 hectares.

Jubail island will see the heights of buildings strictly controlled, with no villas higher than 15 metres.

Residents of the community will be treated to landscaped walkways and cycle paths.

A contract to build the first 300 villas at Jubail Island was awarded to Arabian Construction Company in April. At the time, Jubail Island Investment Company said that 60 per cent of the site's infrastructure was complete.

Haidar says: “With construction under way, the first tranche of 300 villas on Jubail Island will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2023.”

______________