Winners of the Dolce & Gabbana and Admaf Design Award revealed

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (Admaf) has teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana to spotlight talented Emirati creatives who pay homage to their culture through innovative design.

Two winners for 2024 were selected. Azza Al Tawila landed the top award in fashion, while Sarah Al Masoori won the title in the jewellery creations category.

Both will next embark on a six-month paid internship programme at Dolce & Gabbana's headquarters in Milan in their respective fields. They will be mentored by Dolce & Gabbana's in-house teams, allowing them to further their talent and expand their knowledge of the industry.

Jewellery category winner Sarah Al Masoori with jury members. Photo: Admaf

The duo's final products will then be featured at Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, showcasing the fusion of tradition and innovation in Emirati artistry.

Six finalists were competing for the top prize.

The jury comprised international and UAE-based experts, including Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Admaf founder and representatives of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, plus Roberto La Lacona, director of Marangoni Institute UAE; and Emirati artists Azza Al Qubaisi, Ahmad Al Areef Al Dhaheri and Sultan Al Darmaki.

Alkhamis-Kanoo said the project is “aligned with our joint commitment to nurturing Emirati youth and fostering the growth of the cultural and creative industries within the country. Our aim is to strengthen collaboration between the UAE and Italy.”

She added: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Azza Al Tawila and Sarah Al Mansoori, who will embark on a journey to refine their professional paths under the guidance of leading experts in design, fashion and perfumery.”