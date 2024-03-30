Five months, 40 countries and one luxury cruise where suites cost up to $1.7 million

Picasso art, grand pianos and personal butlers – welcome to the future of luxury cruises from Regent Seven Seas.

The company has unveiled its latest voyage World of Splendor that will take guests to 71 ports across six continents during a 140-day trip. And its Regent Suite, described as the most “exclusive residential address at sea”, is the pinnacle of its decadent rooms.

Starting in Miami in January 2027, it will conclude in New York in June. The round-the-world trip aboard the Seven Seas Splendor will visit Honolulu, Bora Bora, Singapore and Casablanca, with regional stops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha and Jeddah. Travellers will also have the opportunity to explore 73 Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Prices start at $89,799 per person for a Veranda Suite H and go up to $837,299 per person for the Regent Suite. With prices based on double occupancy, it means couples will pay $1.7 million.

The Regent Suite is on the 14th floor and spans 412 square metres. It features a 120-square-metre wraparound veranda and a glass-enclosed solarium, complete with a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

Enhancing its opulence, the opulent suite also has artworks by Picasso and a grand piano. Package perks include complimentary first-class domestic or business-class international flights, personal car and guide services at each destination, in-suite spa services and an on-call butler.

The living room of the Regent Suite. Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

“We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travellers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Before the journey, travellers will get a one-night pre-cruise stay at a luxury hotel in Miami and can attend a pre-cruise gala. In addition to the 486 free shore excursions, a further three shore-side events will take place in Panama City; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Malaga, Spain.

Launched in 2020, Seven Seas Splendor is known for its luxury and hosts an art collection valued at $5 million, including works by Joan Miro and Picasso. Every suite also comes with a private balcony. Reservations open on April 10, but pre-registration is already under way.

In 2021, Regent Seven Seas announced a cruise that set to sail around 31 countries in four months, departing from Miami in January 2024. All-inclusive, tickets started at $73,499 and reached $199,999 per head for a master suite.

The cruise sold out in three hours.

More information is available at www.rssc.com