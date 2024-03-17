Eid Al Fitr gift guide: 18 luxury presents to buy this year

As Ramadan continues, thoughts turn to Eid Al Fitr and the gifts to buy for loved ones. Here, we have curated a list of luxury items, considering the men and women in your life.

If jewellery is at the top of your shopping list, look to House of Meraki at Net A Porter for the Julia emerald and diamond ring in 18k gold, the Tilda's Bow diamond drop earrings in white gold from Graff at Damas, and the Moonlight capture earrings from Alighieri at Farfetch.

A real splurge could come in the shape of Chaumet's Josephine Aigrette Watch with a tear-shaped face and diamond details.

For those who enjoy gifts for their home, the Fowler chess set from Ralph Lauren Home is a perfect addition to any coffee table, or look to the Polspotten Legacy tea set at Farfetch for a splash of colour and gold.

The tea set also happens to be the perfect way to serve Avantcha's Ramadan selection of 30 teas, adorned with the moon and stars decorative motifs.

For fashionable foodies, the Armani/Dolci Ramadan pralines chocolate gift box is a chic sweet treat, while Assouline's Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit coffee-table tome will make a colourful addition to the display of books in any home.

Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit, Dh489, Assouline. Photo: Assouline

If you're looking to buy something to wear, a floral-print silk kaftan from Elie Saab is guaranteed to be well-received, as are the small Devotion tote bag from Dolce & Gabbana in a neutral, seasonal beige, and the crystal-embellished mules from Malone Souliers in forest green.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2024?

Marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast for Muslims, Eid Al Fitr is a celebration that begins when the new crescent Moon is visible. This year, the Emirates Astronomical Society has forecast April 10 as Eid Al Fitr's start date.

“The Shawwal crescent Moon will coincide with the total solar eclipse occurring on April 8 at 10.22pm in the UAE,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the society's chairman, told The National. He said this means the crescent will not be visible until April 9 – the 30th day of Ramadan – and Eid Al Fitr is expected to begin on April 10.

Eid Al Fitr is marked with a paid holiday for public and private sector workers in the UAE. If you're planning to travel for the break, which is expected to be four days, read The National's round-up of Eid Al Fitr escapes for everyone, from a city stay and a family getaway to a budget holiday.