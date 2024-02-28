Ten priciest red carpet jewels, from Priyanka Chopra in Bulgari to the Titanic necklace

Margot Robbie recently walked the red carpet wearing a white diamond necklace reportedly worth $2.5 million at the Producers Guild Awards.

To complement her dress by Balmain, the Barbie actress chose Jacob & Co's Diamond Riviera necklace, set with 63.50 carats of round, brilliant-cut diamonds.

She paired it with a seven-carat diamond ring worth an additional $1.2 million.

Margot Robbie at the awards ceremony on Sunday. AFP

However, despite the pricey total, it barely comes close to what some jewellers are willing to adorn famous clients with.

Here are 10 of the most expensive jewels spotted on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez x Harry Winston

Price: $5 million

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globe Awards in 2011. AFP

At the 2011 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez arrived wearing a white crystal-embellished look and a host of Harry Winston gemstones. To complement her gown, which had a sheer crystal-strewn cape, the actress and singer wore diamond cluster earrings worth $3 million, plus a diamond cuff and ring, and a brooch that she wore in her hair. Together these three pieces were worth an additional $2 million

Nicole Kidman x L’Wren Scott

Price: $7 million

Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2008. AFP

Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2008 Academy Awards wearing a necklace by L’Wren Scott. Worn with a black gown by Balenciaga, the necklace was literally dripping in diamonds that hung in strands like icicles. Made using differing sizes, cuts and shapes of stones, the effect had an undone feel, unexpected for such an expensive piece. Kidman draped it haphazardly around her neck four times. Containing 7,645 white diamonds, totalling nearly 1,400 carats, it was reportedly worth $7 million.

Gigi Hadid x Jacob & Co

Price: $12 million

Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala. Reuters.

For the 2021 Met Gala, Gigi Hadid stepped out in a Jacob & Co diamond necklace worth a cool $12 million. Wearing a sleek, ivory Prada gown and long contrasting gloves, the model used the strapless neckline to showcase the short necklace of round-cut white diamonds, with a 54-carat central drop. She paired this with stud earrings weighing an additional 10 carats.

Beyonce x Lorraine Schwartz

Price: $12 million

Beyonce at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Reuters

To collect her award at the 2017 Grammys, Beyonce paired her sequinned gown by Peter Dundas with exquisite diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. Utilising the square-cut neckline of the gown, the singer sported a necklace made from 400 carats of round diamonds, estimated to be worth more than $12 million. To add to the effect, she wore several matching Lorraine Schwartz rings.

Cate Blanchett x Chopard

Price: $18 million

Cate Blanchett at the 2014 Academy Awards. Reuters

At the 2014 Oscars, Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress award for her role in Blue Jasmine. She wore a $100,000 Armani Prive haute couture gown, plus Chopard jewellery. Her long pendant earrings used 62 opals, while her bracelet used three strands of white diamonds. An artfully mismatched ring added more carats. Together, the trio of pieces had a combined value of $18 million.

Madonna x Harry Winston

Price: $20 million

Madonna with Michael Jackson at the 1991 Academy Awards. Photo: Bob Mackie / Instagram

Madonna and Michael Jackson sparked a fashion moment when they arrived together at the 1991 Oscars. With the pair dressed in matching white, Madonna adorned her Bob Mackie gown with a fur stole, and $20 million worth of Harry Winston jewellery. The look was an homage to one of her idols Marilyn Monroe, alluded to in the retro hairstyle Madonna sported, which highlighted the collar of sparkling white diamonds.

Gloria Stuart x Harry Winston

Price: $20 million

Gloria Stuart at the 1998 Academy Awards. Getty Images

Fittingly for the actress who played the elderly Rose in Titanic, Gloria Stuart attended the 1998 Oscars wearing a necklace inspired by its story. Stuart wore a blue silk suit and a necklace called the Heart of the Ocean, which contained a brilliant blue emerald-cut diamond, weighing 15 carats, surrounded by white diamonds. It was valued at $20 million.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas x Bulgari

Price: $25 million

Priyanka Chopra Jones at last year's Met Gala. Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jones / Instagram

Eager to shine at last year's Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jones arrived wearing the Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace. Worn with a black Valentino gown with a grand bow on one hip and a dramatic ruffle on the sleeve, the actress also sported the short necklace with diamond-covered links and a central drop of the 11.16-carat fancy vivid blue diamond. After the gala, Sotheby's sold it for $25.2 million.

Lady Gaga x Tiffany & Co

Price: $30 million

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards. Reuters.

Having already won a Grammy, Golden Globe and Bafta for her role in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Oscars wearing a 128.5-carat necklace by Tiffany & Co. Costing a staggering $30 million, the necklace comprised 46 round brilliant white diamonds and a central drop of a fancy vivid yellow diamond weighing 128.5 carats. It was first worn by Audrey Hepburn to promote the film Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961. Gaga wore it to accessorise her black strapless Alexander McQueen dress.

Sana x Graff

Price: $33 million

Sana at a brand event for jewellery house Graff last year. Photo: m.by_sana / Instagram

Sana, from the K-pop band Twice, set the record for the most expensive piece of jewellery at an event in November. Already a Graff ambassador, the singer arrived at an event to mark the second anniversary of the jewellery house's store in Tokyo's upmarket district of Ginza. Dressed in a dark burgundy gown, the singer wore a white diamond necklace comprising 102.34 carats, chandelier earrings with a further 60 carats of diamonds and emeralds and a ring of 20 carats. Together the ensemble was valued at $33 million.