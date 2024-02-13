Emirati jewellery designer Shamsa Alabbar on curating exclusive pieces under one roof

As the daughter of Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar, Shamsa Alabbar has been innately aware of the UAE’s retail scene her whole life. Her father’s entrepreneurial journey inspired her to launch her a jewellery line, and she recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her eponymous brand.

Alabbar’s jewellery line began life as a passion project when she created a piece as a gift for her best friend. Her designs are inspired by Arabic typography, featuring clean geometric lines and symmetrical shapes, combining traditional influences with a contemporary feel.

As her brand embarks upon its 11th year, Alabbar says she has realised the potential for showcasing other contemporary fine jewellers under one umbrella and has launched her retail concept, Fine Arts Jewellery, a multi-brand retail space in Dubai Mall.

“After spending a decade in the jewellery industry and cultivating a deep sense of passion for exquisite craftsmanship, I felt compelled to establish Fine Arts Jewellery,” says Alabbar. “It has always been my dream to curate designs from talented jewellers. across the globe and create a splendid ambience where their artistry can be appreciated.”

Shamsa Alabbar at the opening of Fine Arts Jewellery at Dubai Mall. Photo: Fine Arts Jewellery

The boutique carries fine jewellery pieces from a selection of curated brands from the Middle East and farther afield. All of the brands are hand-picked by Alabbar and her team, following specific criteria.

“Firstly, we look for brands that have a captivating story behind their creations. We believe that the story brings depth and meaning to the jewellery, adding to its allure. Secondly, we focus on craftsmanship and the level of skill demonstrated by the jewellers,” she explains.

Quote My ultimate goal is to empower the women who wear our pieces Shamsa Alabbar, jewellery designer

“Attention to detail and dedication to creating pieces of the highest quality are essential. Lastly, we seek out brands that are unique and exclusive, ensuring that our customers have access to jewellery that stands out from the crowd.”

Some of the selected brands include AS29, a fine jewellery line founded by Belgian designer Audrey Savransky; Mellerio, a 400-year-old French jewellery house; Rouvenat, a Parisian circular jewellery concept, which gives new life to vintage stones and uses recycled gold to craft its pieces; French-Lebanese jeweller Selim Mouzannar, as well as Alabbar’s brand.

The boutique offers jewellery from designers from Paris, Belgium and Lebanon among others. Photo: Fine Arts Jewellery

“Our inventory boasts a diverse range of jewellery catering to both those seeking memorable gifts and individuals looking to indulge themselves. Each piece exudes elegance and style, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our customers,” she says.

Since creating her first piece, Alabbar has taken inspiration from her own experiences and the women around her, representing their strength and modernity through her designs. “Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted and encapsulates the essence of our heritage in a contemporary and fashionable way. It is a source of great pride for me and a reflection of my journey in the jewellery industry,” she says.

Quote I hope to see more appreciation for the talent and beauty that the UAE jewellery industry has to offer on a global scale Shamsa Alabbar

“My ultimate goal is to empower the women who wear our pieces. I want them to feel confident, expressive, and proud. I aim to create jewellery that not only looks beautiful, but also carries a deeper meaning and serves as a symbol of strength and modernity. Through my brand, I hope to inspire and uplift women, allowing them to embrace their individuality,” she says.

READ MORE The new wave of Indian jewellery designers transforming an age-old craft

Coming from a family whose background is so closely linked to the UAE’s retail scene, Alabbar has a unique insight into the industry and its potential for further growth outside of the country. “Looking forward, I would love to see brands from the UAE expand internationally,” she says. “I believe we have so much to offer in terms of creativity, craftsmanship and unique design perspectives. I hope to see more recognition and appreciation for the talent and beauty that the UAE jewellery industry has to offer on a global scale.

“I am incredibly proud of how the local jewellery industry in the UAE has been flourishing. The emergence of new designers and the support given to local talents is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to be a part of this vibrant industry and witness its growth.”