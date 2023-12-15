Luxury Christmas gifts for the home: Patterned plates to chic soft furnishings

For the house proud, an accessory to brighten up the home is the perfect Christmas gift, even when it comes to the most difficult of people to buy for.

Here, we have rounded up some of the best accessories, gadgets, books and games to add a touch of style to any home.

Many high-end fashion brands have branched out into the home sector, with their products making a perfect present for those who look to luxury. Dolce & Gabbana's boldly printed plates are a great place to start, with pieces starting at Dh1,250. Pair that with Missoni Home Zig Zag Jarvis 148 teacups for maximum impact.

In soft furnishings, look to British brand Burberry, which has eye-catching cushions that would make a great addition to any living room. We particularly like the two-tone red and white Jacquard wool cushion, featuring the brand's logo (Dh2,990).

Custom-designed games can keep everyone entertained over the festive period. Alexandra Llewellyn's flamingo tournament-size backgammon set (Dh25,991) will look great on a coffee table and provide hours of fun. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren Home has a five-in-one game set that will provide entertainment for the whole family.