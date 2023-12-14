Fourteen luxury Christmas gifts for her, from sparkling bags to bejewelled watches

With fewer than two weeks until Christmas, time is of the essence to purchase the right present for your loved one.

For women who love a little sparkle, The National has curated a selection of this season's must-have luxury gifts.

Look to Piaget's Limelight Gala watch for inspiration, with or without diamonds (prices on request). If Piaget is a little out of your budget, Missoni's new Zigzag timepiece (Dh2,718) makes for a more affordable alternative.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the full selection of gifts for her

In jewellery, Pomellato's new Scarabeo collection of rings (prices on request) is likely to be a hit. They come in a variety of coloured stones.

In the shoe department, Dior's Ballerina flats (Dh3,900) are set to be the must-have pair for next year, while Moschino's UAE capsule sparkling pink sandals (Dh3,250) honour this year's Barbiecore trend.

In bags, which range from sparkling to shearling, Jimmy Choo's fully-embellish Bon Bon crystal bag (Dh17,400) and Alexander McQueen's gold clutch (Dh15,755) are at the higher end of the price market, while Coach's shearling Mira bag will make the perfect accessory for the winter and costs Dh2,700.