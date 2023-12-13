Force of Nature: Inside Luxury magazine's December issue fashion shoot

The rugged beauty of the mountainous UAE landscape juxtaposes the clean lines and polished finish of the season’s newest pieces, as shown in Luxury's December photoshoot.

To celebrate the unique environment of the UAE, the Luxury team travelled to Ras Al Khaimah and its remarkable wadis.

Thanks to rain higher up in the mountains, the wadis were flooded, meaning that not only did one of the cars get stuck in the river, but the team had to strike out on foot to capture the story. Worth it when you see the end result.

Luxury magazine's December cover. Photo: Oscar Munar at MMG

With photographer Oscar Munar snapping the images and Emi Arganaraz creating a behind-the-scenes video, together they captured model Liza against the stark beauty of the Hajar Mountains.

With hair and make-up by Sara Yunis, the team showcased the quiet polish of Christian Dior, Fendi and Givenchy to portray the timeless joy of well-constructed clothes. With added richness courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and Taller Marmo, this is a story about clothes created to stand the test of time.

Credits

Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Oscar Munar at MMG

Hair and make-up: Sara Yunis at MMG

Model: Liza at Fashion League

Videographer: Emi Arganaraz

Find a copy of Luxury magazine inside The National on Thursday