Miu Miu reinvents cult trainer New Balance 530

Miu Miu is teaming up with New Balance for the second chapter of its accessories collaboration.

The latest edition between the Italian fashion house and the American sportswear manufacturer arrives on the back of the successful first chapter last year, which gave birth to the New Balance 574 trainer.

This time, Miu Miu, founded by Prada’s creative director Miuccia Prada, and New Balance will offer a new take on the brand's 530 running shoe.

Miu Miu has fused its contemporary style with New Balance's understated sporty aesthetic. Photo: Miu Miu

The 530 was launched in 1992 as a performance shoe. It features a simple design with suede, leather and mesh fabrication and has become a cult sportswear piece.

In this collaboration, the 530 is given an updated look that infuses the fashion house’s contemporary styles with New Balance’s understated sporty aesthetic.

The Miu Miu interpretation, named the 530-SL, is a deconstructed flat shoe with a sporty yet stylish appearance. The "SL" refers to the shoe being "super-lightweight", making it easy to wear.

Two versions of the shoe first appeared at the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway show last month. The first is in aged and distressed suede with a neutral yet warm colour palette, while the second is presented in unprocessed suede and mesh in classic black and white.

The runway collection, titled A Rationale of Beauties, featured preppy yet feminine styles that explored the notion of dressing today, juxtaposing classic pieces with contemporary elements.

As part of the presentation, the New Balance trainers were paired with tonal looks in the form of matching brown-hued trousers and a handkerchief top, as well as a boyish sports-influenced ensemble featuring oversized trousers and a relaxed bomber jacket.

The New Balance x Miu Miu pieces are available at Miu Miu stores and miumiu.com