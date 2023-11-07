Boiling Point: Inside Luxury magazine's November issue fashion shoot

Step into this season’s statement looks with iridescent fabrics, strong silhouettes and exaggerated details that will bring attitude and sparkle to any situation

Sarah Maisey
Nov 07, 2023
To celebrate Luxury's home issue, the fashion team decamped to Hawkerboi restaurant in Dubai, for a “back of house” photo shoot.

Staring Brazilian model Kasia and with photography by Oscar Munar, the story unfolded as a sneak peek behind the scenes of a busy restaurant.

Wearing feathers by Dolce & Gabbana, sequins by La DoubleJ, and even a puffball skirt by Maison Margiela, the images shine a light on the hidden workings of a bustling venue.

Meanwhile, looks of tailored suiting by Balenciaga, and dresses by Louis Vuitton and Loewe set the scene elsewhere around the restaurant.

Dress, Dh7,712, Rosario; boots, Dh6,200, Roger Vivier; earrings, Dh2,150, Christian Dior. Photo: Oscar Munar at MMG
With make-up by Isabelle Reda, some spontaneous cameos by Hawkerboi chefs, and a deep red velvet dress by Rasario starring on the cover, we hope you enjoy the culinary journey. Bon appetite!

Credits

Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Oscar Munar at MMG Artists

Hair and make-up: Isabelle Reda at MMG Artists

Model: Kasia at MMG Models

Location: Hawkerboi, The Park – JLT, Dubai

Chefs: Kiran, Jefferson, Seilesh, Kyaw and Sushil at Hawkerboi

Updated: November 07, 2023, 3:04 PM
