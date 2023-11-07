Boiling Point: Inside Luxury magazine's November issue fashion shoot

To celebrate Luxury's home issue, the fashion team decamped to Hawkerboi restaurant in Dubai, for a “back of house” photo shoot.
Staring Brazilian model Kasia and with photography by Oscar Munar, the story unfolded as a sneak peek behind the scenes of a busy restaurant.
Wearing feathers by Dolce & Gabbana, sequins by La DoubleJ, and even a puffball skirt by Maison Margiela, the images shine a light on the hidden workings of a bustling venue.
Meanwhile, looks of tailored suiting by Balenciaga, and dresses by Louis Vuitton and Loewe set the scene elsewhere around the restaurant.
With make-up by Isabelle Reda, some spontaneous cameos by Hawkerboi chefs, and a deep red velvet dress by Rasario starring on the cover, we hope you enjoy the culinary journey. Bon appetite!
Credits
Fashion Director: Sarah Maisey
Photographer: Oscar Munar at MMG Artists
Hair and make-up: Isabelle Reda at MMG Artists
Model: Kasia at MMG Models
Location: Hawkerboi, The Park – JLT, Dubai
Chefs: Kiran, Jefferson, Seilesh, Kyaw and Sushil at Hawkerboi
Find a copy of Luxury magazine inside The National on Thursday