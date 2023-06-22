Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek named newest Cartier ambassador

Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek has been announced as Cartier's newest ambassador from the Middle East region.

Malek, who is from Cairo, has a burgeoning career both in Egypt and internationally, having recently appeared in Netflix's The Swimmers, a film based on the true story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini – two teenage sisters who escaped war in Syria for Europe in the hope of making it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In Egypt, he is already well known for his role in the series Zay Al Shams in which he played Seif and Outsider Bloodline, where he played Hamza.

Selected as one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Stars back in 2018, Malek's first English role came in 2020's The Furnace.

Considered one of the new generation of actors from the region that are having a global impact, Malek will next appear in the new BBC series Boiling Point.

Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek has been named Cartier's latest ambassador. Photo: Cartier

In April, Malek appeared alongside Egyptian actress Tara Emad, Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry and Tunisian actor Dhafer L’Abidine in a campaign for Cartier.

Now, the company has named him as its latest Ambassador, applauding his “chic, young approach to fashion” as well as the actor's “passion for arts.” In this new role, Cartier confirms, the actor will appear at their events and on the red carpet.

“It is my absolute honour to be joining the Cartier family,” says Malek. “I look forward to working with a Maison with such creativity and heritage.”

Malek joins other prominent young figures from the Mena region signed to the house. In January 2020, Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri became the first woman from the region to be signed to Cartier, followed in 2021 by Fatima Al-Banawi, a Saudi Arabian actress and filmmaker.