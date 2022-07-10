Mariah Carey, Kris Jenner and Helen Mirren at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Sicily

Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren and Mariah Carey were among the famous faces in the crowd in Sicily, as stars turned out in force to watch the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show.

Also at the event were actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Drew Barrymore, as well as singer Ciara and Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Singer Mariah Carey with Stefano Gabbana, left, and Dominico Dolce in Sicily for Alta Moda the autumn/winter 2022 show. Photo: Mariah Carey / Instagram

The label's version of haute couture — called Alta Moda for women’s wear and Alta Sartoria for men’s — is being held in Sicily this season, where Domenico Dolce grew up.

Known for their grand and lavish scale that slowly unfurl over the course of three days, Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda events showcase remarkable, one-of-a-kind high jewellery creations, as well as men’s and women’s unique couture.

From left, Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and Helen Mirren at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda autumn/winter 2022 show at Syracuse, Sicily. Photo: Mariah Carey / Instagram

For the first showcase on Saturday, Mariah Carey sported a form-fitting dress with a train decorated with Sicilian tile patterns, and had a tiara in her hair. The singer, 52, famous for her five-octave range, also carried a fan.

Actress Stone, meanwhile, wore a gold lace corset top tucked into blue trousers, that came with an overskirt decorated in hand-painted flowers. Invited to watch the piece being made, Stone shared footage of the flowers being drawn on social media, saying: "This hand-made artistry is what it means to wear a couture Dolce & Gabbana gown. Yes, it is this beautiful."

Not to be outdone, Helen Mirren, 76, wore a multicoloured, striped floor-length gown with puffed sleeves, square neck and a train. With the dress in a shimmering metallic cloth, Mirren kept her make-up minimal and wore her hair slicked back.

Singer Ciara looked every inch the superstar, dressed in a gold fishtail dress adorned with hearts, while her children and husband, Russell Wilson, wore gold and cream to complement.

Singer Ciara and her family. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Drew Barrymore arrived in an organza dress that shifted through tones of red and pink, and had sleeves covered in flowers. The actress also had a garland of flowers in her hair, and appeared sans make-up.

Fellow actress Lupita Nyong'o wore a corseted dress decorated with tiles, while Kris Jenner, who attended with her partner Corey Gamble, wore a white dress underneath a floor-length cutwork lace, abaya style jacket, with frills of ivory organza at the cuffs and hem.

Posting several photographs with Gamble, Jenner wrote: "Thank you for the most incredible evening !! What a beautiful memory in Sicily just spectacular!"