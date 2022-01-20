Dubai property of the week: villa designed for ultra-VIPs has its own logo

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a prime villa in Dubai.

The key details

This exquisite property comes with seven bedrooms (with the opportunity to expand to nine) and eight bathrooms and is spread across four floors encompassing more than 20,000 square feet.

It has a three-car air-conditioned garage, staff quarters for seven, large gym with Burj Khalifa views and smart home automation. It also comes with a 1,000 sq ft spa that contains a sauna, steam room, vitality pool, 10ºC ice pool, massage room, and salon room.

It's on the market with Knight Frank, and, for buyers, comes with an air of mystery as the seller does not wish to disclose the exact property location here for privacy reasons, and the price is only available on application but is known to be upwards of $20 million.

The spa is something special

What's the story?

Big budgets and grand design ambitions don't always result in a dream home. But that's certainly what we have here.

Forget five-star luxury – this is more like seven-star, and rather than being more of a show house or work of art, it has that homely feel that allows you to belong there rather than just exist within its sizeable walls.

That said, there is plenty to show off, and the design is top level with the inclusion of Italian marble and tiling, Swedish wood flooring, Belgium fireplaces and carpeting and American veneered panelling.

The typical Dubai mansion checklist is not just ticked off, but done so with distinction. From the traditional wood-filled study with grand bespoke desk to the sweeping staircase, home cinema and of course the lifestyle amenities that mean you host the personal trainer and beautician rather than the other way around. The home spa in particular must rank as one of the finest in the city.

The quality set-up continues outside with the swimming pool with Olympic-level current machine, sunken seating area that can fit 16 around the fire pit and there's a dining pergola.

Eight palm trees at one end of the garden are a reminder that you're in Dubai, and not The Hamptons.

Sit indoors but outdoors

What the broker says ...

Where does the name Black Rock villa come from?

The owner wanted the home to stand out from the crowd so installed a stunning 20-foot [six-metre] high black rock at the front of the home as a statement art piece. The property is branded throughout with towels, linens and other little treats all having their own logo – giving the home something a little bit special.

Is this the pinnacle of living at Dubai?

I’ll put it quite simply, yes. Homes of this quality and design are a rarity in Dubai, the owner has crafted every inch this home to perfection. It offers space, style and a world-class quality that would sit comfortably in London or Los Angeles

What price is the seller seeking?

Unsurprisingly the property is being advertised as price on application. Needless to say, this type of quality comes with a price.

Do you expect the luxury market to continue rising in price in 2022?

In short yes, there is a lack of supply, particularly in villas and larger penthouses. At the top end of the market, the super-prime market, homes like this area now coming to market that offer an exceptional quality that I think will keep buyers busy this year.

What’s the property’s best feature?

This is very much a personal taste issue. For me the spa is the standout with 1,000 square feet of utter luxury from a vitality pool, cold plunge pool, sauna, steam, massage room, salon and more. It is spectacular. Equally the gym, which occupies over 860 square feet is sensational. And after all that, why not go and relax in your own home cinema.

- Andrew Cummings, partner and head of prime residential at Knight Frank Middle East