'Jannah': Priyanka Chopra launches new Bvlgari jewellery collection in Dubai

Storied Italian jewellery house Bvlgari has unveiled its latest fine jewellery collection at a glittering event in its namesake hotel in Dubai.

Called Jannah, meaning garden in Arabic, this is the second collection designed in conjunction with Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the first launched as a high-end, one-of-a-kind collection in 2020.

Now, the same design inspired by a five-petaled flower has been reworked in gold, mother of pearl and white diamonds.

To launch the fine jewellery pieces, Bvlgari called on its new global ambassador, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

A 'Jannah' bracelet, designed by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bvlgari. Photo: Bvlgari

For the daytime event, Chopra Jonas teamed drop earrings and two necklaces and a vivid orange jacket and head cowl by newcomer designer Mohamed Benchellal, while for the evening soiree, she wore all-white, to best frame the jewels.

Bvlgari chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin explained why this collection is such an achievement for the house. "This is the only time, I think, a jewellery house has worked so deeply with a royal highness to create a real collection, and not just a unique piece like a tiara for a special occasion.

"We have had many collaborations for crowning events or whatever, but this is the first time that a jeweller is really creating, together with a royal highness, two full collections as a collaboration, and not just an endorsement. She brought to the table the idea of the five-petal flower, the original of which she had admired in the Abu Dhabi mosque, which we would never have thought about."

The sautoir necklace from the 'Jannah' collection. Photo: Bvlgari

The flower motif is caught inside a circle, to become the focus of drop earrings, the centre of a ring and even the charms scattered around a long, sautoir necklace.

"For jewellery, flowers are a classic, so the challenge is to express a different flower, which is not always easy," says Babin. "To have the five-petal flower surrounded by a circle was a fantastic idea, because anything fitting in a circle is immediately associated with femininity."

Babin was also filled with praise for Chopra Jonas, who is the epitome of the jewellery brand's clientele; "independent" and who can either be "gifted jewellery, or can indulge herself", he says.

"Priyanka absolutely embodies the Bvlgari woman. She is married to an American, is of Indian origin, and she respects and understands both cultures. She can choose what she likes and she is typical of the clientele today we like to attract."