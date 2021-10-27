Dubai property of the week: Dh14m One at Palm Jumeirah apartment has Miami vibes

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at an apartment at One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The key details

This three-bedroom home is part of the new 94-unit luxury development managed by the Dorchester Collection.

It is spread out over 3,191-square-feet, comes with three private parking bays, and has incredible full views of the ocean and the Dubai Marina skyline.

The listing is with Chris Boswell, one of the region's most successful dealmakers and who sold Dubai's most expensive property in 2015.

What's the story?

Let's be straight, this is absolute top-end prime Dubai property.

It ticks all of the boxes for what buyers seek most in the city – modern interior, fantastic views, facilities and the ideal location.

But could it have been different? Could it have been better?

Well, the interior design has been carried out by Japanese firm Super Potato and from its Polish wood engineered oak finishes to the kitchen with Gaggeneau units, it's clear that these aren't just standard apartments. There's even a back kitchen for food preparation.

All three bedrooms come with en-suites, and while they have what can be called "road view", the scene from the open plan main living area more than makes up for it.

From the bathrooms to the dressing rooms and terrace, it simply exudes elegance.

What the broker says...

Is One at Palm the most exciting new development on Palm Jumeirah?

Yes, the development is very reminiscent of what can be found along the water in Miami. It’s incredibly unique and has every luxury lifestyle characteristic on offer. The building design is so innovative and creative, it has become a real landmark on the Island. The elevations are exceptional and is for sure one of the best looking developments in Dubai.

In terms of luxury living, is there anything of higher quality in Dubai?

There are some fantastic new developments in Dubai, but One at Palm Jumeirah meets every requirement even for the most discerning buyer. The name, One at Palm, is a very cool address to start with and the location is quite possibly the best on the island. The configuration and design of the building has been masterfully constructed with waterfront and skyline views and includes every amenity that you would find in a luxury five-star hotel.

What are the other options in the Dh14m bracket?

I believe One at Palm Jumeirah offers incredible value in terms of price and the services that are on offer, however, I also have an exclusive listing on a Dh13.75 million penthouse apartment in Oceana Residences, which also has incredible waterfront and Palm marina views. It’s a different product from One at Palm but the unit itself is quite unique and also offers great amenities.

How much does the Dorchester Collection management add to the living experience?

The management is the game-changer. Many would agree that living full time in a five-star hotel with all the services, security, amenities and hospitality would be a dream, well this is exactly what One at Palm Jumeirah offers its residents.

How is Palm Jumeirah faring in terms of demand and prices at the moment?

Prices are stable, demand is strong, especially for the villa properties. I am in negotiations for the sale of an incredible US$21m Palm villa, which is one of the best homes I have seen since my last $19m sale several months back. Palm [Jumeirah] is for sure one of the most exciting waterfront developments on the planet that offers a lifestyle that is hard to match anywhere else on earth.

– Chris Boswell