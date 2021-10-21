Property of the week: Dubai villa with a Burj Al Arab view on market for Dh40 million

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a spectacular villa in Dubai's Umm Suqeim neighbourhood.

The key details

This villa is a modern architectural marvel. With five spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms, it is on a built-up area of 19,000 square feet, on a 15,000-square-foot plot. The property boasts an 18-metre-long swimming pool, private cinema, gym, bar, billiards room and wine cellar. It is on the market for Dh40 million.

What's the story?

A Burj Al Arab terrace view is a selling point at plenty of bars and restaurants around Dubai, but for prospective buyers, enjoying vistas of the self-assigned seven-star property from this residence could be a deciding factor.

The property has a view of the Burj Al Arab. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

The property, known as the Pool House, was designed by prominent Lebanese-Venezuelan architect Chakib Richani. It has the feel of a modern, tranquil oasis. Long lines are a prominent theme throughout, from the lengthy swimming pool to the spacious corridors, framed entrance and shuttered windows, all of which add to the open and airy feel.

An entry courtyard welcomes you to the striking property, which is focused around the inviting 18-metre-long central swimming pool. Set over three floors, the contemporary villa is brimming with private leisure facilities.

There are spacious living areas on each floor, including a formal living and dining room on the ground floor. The palatial property boasts a full hotel-grade industrial kitchen, which is perfect for entertaining as you host guests in the garden, outdoor seating area or the expansive balcony with Burj Al Arab views.

With five en suite bedrooms, the property can accommodate large families looking to enjoy the Umm Sequim location, set two blocks back from the white sand of Jumeirah Beach, and with a great selection of dining outlets, boutique shops, malls, spas, salons and leisure venues within walking distance.

The property also has underground parking and staff quarters that can sleep up to 10.

The Pool House was designed by architect Chakib Richani. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What the broker says ...

How often does a villa of this standard come on to the market?

It is very rare for us to see a modern designed villa of such quality come to market. This is a very special villa, as it was constructed like a sculpture with precision, craftsmanship and incredible architectural design components, including the attention to detail, materials and space planning for a family to enjoy and entertain. The villa has an incredible zen-like feel once inside and architectural elements that are done to perfection. One of the rare things for a villa in this area is the underground car parking.

Are there any regulations on who can buy in Umm Suqeim?

Yes, as it is a non-freehold area, it is designated for GCC nationals only, or for purchase through a local company. Although, in the last year, we have been able to transact within the area for foreign nationals through a trust structure that is governed by the DIFC courts, thus allowing the foreign national to wholly own the property through this structure.

Bright and airy interiors are a hallmark of this residence. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What inspired the interiors?

The interior and the design of the house was done by renowned architect Chakib Richani and the homeowner, who played an integral role in the design. The villa is called the Pool House, as it sits with an incredible pool that is showcased from all rooms; this creates an oasis within the outside courtyard area for lounging, relaxing and entertaining.

The villa is incredibly private, with a simply beautiful landscape design. On entering, you are transported from the busy world of Dubai into a stunning home complete with a design that allows for vast amounts of natural light and, in the evening, a setting that is captivating to enjoy while sitting outside.

There is always a natural breeze flowing throughout the yard, due to the details in architectural design. It is a villa for a family looking to own a home, with a modern flow of internal spaces and light to create a feeling of well-being. Also, the dining room is a special place to host a dinner; combined with the downstairs entertainment area, you have plenty of space to entertain.

Does a Burj Al Arab view add to a property's value?

The location is ideal, as it sits within an area that allows easy access to all major roads and amenities, and, yes, of course, with views of the Burj Al Arab, at night you are able to experience the glow of the hotel. For families, it is ideal to be able to join the gym and beach club at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In addition to this, the terrace on the top is the perfect place to enjoy all of Dubai's incredible firework displays.

The property has a resort-like feel. Was that intentional?

Yes, the new homeowner will be able to relax around the large pool on modern style loungers, with a lush landscape of palm trees and tall trees to enjoy the blue skies of Dubai. Floating in the pool all day or using it for exercise are musts. There is a lounge area that feels like you are in your own five-star resort along with a fully functioning bulthaup kitchen that allows staff to serve an afternoon lunch or a private dinner to your guests. When entertaining in the evening, you can open the doors, light the candles and enjoy an evening of music with friends.

Responses are from Leigh Williamson, managing director of Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty, luxhabitat.ae