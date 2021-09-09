Property of the week: Dubai Marina's Cayan Tower has Dh18 million penthouse with a pool

There is no doubt the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a penthouse apartment in Cayan Tower located in Dubai Marina.

The key details

This four-bedroom property spans half a floor of what is one of Dubai's most familiar structures. As well as its 5,484 square feet of built-up area, it has a three-car garage with driver's room, maid's room and private pool. It is on the market for Dh18 million with Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty.

For those unfamiliar with the 75-storey tower, at 1,005 feet, it is the tallest building in the world that boasts a 90-degree spiral – that is because each floor is rotated 1.2 degrees in comparison to the previous floor.

Cayan Tower is one of Dubai's most well-known pieces of architecture. Photo: Tim Griffith

What's the story?

One of the big trends during the pandemic has been for people to seek bigger properties, particularly villas with gardens where they can enjoy privacy, as well as extra space.

Now, though, people are returning to the office and society is on the move again, so the rush to the suburbs may not be quite the necessity that it seemed in 2020.

That means options such as penthouses with swimming pools should be very much in the running, and Dubai Marina is the place to find them.

This particular one comes with a twist – that being the unique shape of the building itself.

It is a tower that can be gazed at with wonder and architectural admiration from afar, but inside it will be up to the new owner to inject their own style, as the property comes unfurnished.

The open living area allows one to spread out with many positioning possibilities and the sensational views over Palm Jumeirah to take into account.

Marble flooring can be found throughout, while the bathrooms really take the artistic crown. The kitchen, meanwhile, has been upgraded and comes with plenty of natural light, although you may notice the sun screens – prevalent throughout the building – creeping across part of the window,

The stars of the show are undoubtedly the views, which many towers in Dubai Marina do so well, and the indoor pool as we are, after all, still in a pandemic. It can't get much better than floating in your own home almost 300 metres in the air.

The view over Palm Jumeirah. Courtesy Luxhabitat

What the broker says ...

Where does Cayan Tower rank among Dubai Marina’s finest towers?

It is a must see on your architectural tour of Dubai, a landmark element of the Marina skyline.

There’s no shortage of penthouses in Dubai – why go for this one?

Cayan is a well-managed residential tower and boasts incredible views of the Palm and ocean, as well as Ain Dubai. This penthouse is special in its spacious rooms, high ceilings throughout, and lots of sunlight that enhances the feeling of space and freedom inside.

How does the building’s twist affect the interior?

Each floor was designed to be rotated 1.2 degrees in comparison to the previous floor, forming that unique twist in its architecture. The concept design for this tower was done by the same architectural group that designed Burj Khalifa, whereas the interior was designed not to be affected by the exterior design. Rather, it enjoys protection against direct sunlight with its titanium-coloured metal panels.

The indoor pool is a nice touch – is it something buyers ask for when searching?

The advantage of having your very own indoor pool, besides privacy, is the ease of access and proximity to your living area. Buyers do appreciate the option of having their own private pool.

How long has it been on the market?

This penthouse has been on the market for the past month.

- Stephan Hirzel, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

____________________

