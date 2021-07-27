Mykonos mansion: $8.2 million villa comes with panoramic sea views

It's no secret that UAE residents are enjoying breaks in Greece this summer, since the European country opened to tourists in May. Over Eid, photos from Mykonos may have filled your social media feeds, as friends and family dashed to the blue and white isle.

For those looking for a more luxurious stay, there is Villa Finesse in Aleomandra, Mykonos, which is currently on the property market.

The key details

An eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion on the Aleomandra Coast, this property offers panoramic sea views and is spread across 725 square metres on a 1,000sqm plot. It's on the market for €7,000,000 ($8.24m).

Clean lines and modern design inside the $8.2 million Mykonos mansion. Courtesy Engel and Voelkers

What’s the story?

The striking and palatial Villa Finesse is situated in the Cavo Glyfadi district in the region of Aleomandra in Mykonos. Built into the hills, the property looks out over the crystal blue seas and surrounding mountains.

With so many rooms, it can accommodate the biggest of families. Like the spacious terrace to the back of the property, the majority of the bedrooms offer inviting sea views.

Inside, the villa extends over two floors because of the hillside location. As well as all-white staircases and architecture, there is an elevator making the property fully accessible.

The outdoor space is the property's crown jewel. A spacious sun-drenched terrace boasts an expansive swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, alongside an open-air bar and shaded sitting and dining areas with a barbecue spot. It is the perfect place to watch the sunset.

Mountain and sea views from the pool at dusk. Courtesy Engel and Voelkers

The property is being sold fully furnished, with a well-equipped modern kitchen. The ground floor boasts a gym, steam room and hammam.

What the brokers say

Do properties of this style and standard often come on to the Mykonos market?

The majority of properties in Mykonos harmoniously combine the typical Cycladic architecture with luxurious amenities. This style and standard comes often in Mykonos, however Villa Finesse in Aleomandra is one of the most premium ones on the whole island.

What makes Mykonos such an appealing destination for second homes?

Mykonos is among the most dynamic and exclusive choices of the Aegean Islands. The purchase of a villa, a house or a holiday property on Mykonos enables the owner to rediscover the small and large wonders of this picturesque and dreamlike island again and again.

There are no limits for leisure activities: experience the archipelago with a sailing or motor yacht, enjoy beach activities or explore the island with an extensive hike that also allows you to get close to the cultural and historical roots of Mykonos. An essential fascination of Mykonos comes from its unique lifestyle, which consists of a colourful mix of bars, beach clubs and nightlife.

Mykonos is also a popular address for the international jet set and there are numerous VIPs and public figures among buyers of local villas and holiday properties. The range of premium wellness facilities and luxury hotels on Mykonos leaves nothing to be desired and there is an excellent culinary selection, including a number of top European restaurants.

Mykonos enchants by its finesse of Mediterranean cuisine with its varied fish, rice and vegetable dishes or by its sundowner hours with the most beautiful vistas of the unique Greek sunset.

Is the Mykonos property market popular with residents in the GCC?

Mykonos is very popular with residents from the GCC. It is one of the top-priority destinations for residents from the Arab region and often chosen as the preferred summer holiday destination.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected the Mykonos property market?

The pandemic has not affected the property market in Mykonos. Right now is a good time to buy a property in Mykonos as the prices remain stable and are expected to rise even further.

- Takis Makris, team lead at Engel & Volkers Cyclades Islands, www.engelvoelkers.com

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

