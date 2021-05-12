Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan teams up with Carolina Herrera to celebrate women for Eid Al Fitr

Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan has created a series of drawings to celebrate women for Eid Al Fitr.

Teaming up with US label Carolina Herrera, the illustrator has created three images that speak of the spirit of the festival, while shining a spotlight on the bonds of female friendship and family.

To celebrate Eid Al Fitr, Carolina Herrera asked Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan to create three drawings. Courtesy Carolina Herrera

To compliment her colourful, female-centric style, Flayhan used elements from traditional Islamic architecture to set the tone. A keyhole arch and a border of patterned mashrabiya frame the images, which have a night sky and crescent moon as a background. With Eid Al Fitr very much about family and loved ones, Flayhan has also added women to each image.

Celebrating women and Eid Al Fitr, the drawings by Nourie Flayhan for Carolina Herrera are filled with symbols. Courtesy Carolina Herrera

Two of the drawings feature a pair of friends or sisters leaning into each other, while the third image has women's hands, clutching colourful lanterns.

Woven into this are snippets from the Carolina Herrera universe. The hands clasp the distinctive Art Deco-inspired packaging of a Herrera Beauty compact and lipstick, while in another work, the long tassels of the lipstick are worn as an earring and even a necklace.

In the last image, an Insignia Initials Herrera shoulder bag is worn, spilling out of the frame and on to the border. Even the bold floral patterning of the spring/summer 2021 collection crops up, with the women wearing dresses and shaylas, with the colours changed from magenta on emerald to white on blue, and pink on pink.

In a final touch, the illustrations are framed with delicate jasmine flowers, as a nod to the inspiration behind much of Carolina Herrara's designs.

Flayhan, who after initially studying textiles switched to drawing, has a distinctive style. She often uses figures with many eyes and always fills her pieces with patterning of some sort.

The artist is much in demand. In another recent project she collaborated with Spanish label Loewe, while in March, she created a tote bag for the online fashion brand ShopBop.

In 2020, Flayhan was asked by Gucci to create images around its new Gucci Beauty range, her second collaboration with the house. She has also teamed up with Selfridges and Yoox.

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

