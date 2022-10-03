Dubai Home Festival offers savings of up to Dh5,000 on sofas and more

Whether you're looking to move into a new house or office, or revamp the look of your current space in big or small ways, the fourth Dubai Home Festival has plenty of deals and discounts on furniture and decor.

DHF is ongoing until October 13, and spans a number of malls, as well as popular interior brands. These include: Al Huzaifa Furniture, Asfour Crystal, Bloomr, Debenhams, ebarza, H&M, Home Centre, Jashanmal Home, Koala Living, King Koil, Marks & Spencer Muji, Natuzzi, OC Home, Pottery Barn, Sapsa, Sedar Emirates, Tavola, The One, Western Furniture, West Elm and Williams Sonoma, all of which are offering between 25 per cent and 75 per cent off on selected lines.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the before and after prices of furniture in the DHF sale

An array of boutique retailers, too, are offering reductions of up to 75 per cent, including: Archiade, Christopher Guy, Hands, Hunter Douglas, Kart Group, Lasvit, Maison Lamassu — Living Divani, Moser, Sensi, Sicis, Soul Decoration Design, Vitra and Swiss Corporation.

Read more Emirati designer transforms Sharjah home with $225,000 liwan

Those in the market for building materials can make a beeline for the Dubai Furniture Market at Nad Al Sheba 3 or the Dubai Building Market at Warsan 3, both of which are selling wood, paints, stones, cement and an array of other building materials at half off.

Discounts aside, there are plenty of other deals to scour and raffles to enter this. Jashanmal Home, for example, is offering a voucher of Dh250 for every Dh1,000 spent, while at Chattels and More, shoppers who spend Dh500 can enter a raffle for a chance to win Dh1,000 daily, or Dh5,000 at the end of DHF. This offer is also valid on purchases made online.

Over at Crate & Barrel, every Dh2,000 spent online or in-store will result in an entry ticket that, if selected from a pool, will win shoppers Dh100,000. Likewise, spend Dh2,000 at Dubai Festival Plaza, and not only will customers get 10 per cent cashback, but also be eligible to enter a raffle of Dh100,000.

Ikea at Dubai Festival City Mall is offering a chance to win big without any minimum spend, with a raffle for a room makeover worth Dh10,000.

Cash aside, some stores are offering prizes in the form of white goods and smartphones. Spending Dh1,000 or more at Jumbo Electronics, for instance, allows shoppers to enter a draw for prizes that include the covetable Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum, while if you pick up an item worth Dh500 or more at any electronics store in City Centre Deira, you get a chance to win an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Four such phones in total will be given out.

Get home decor inspiration by scrolling through the gallery below to see artist Nat Bowen's vibrant Dubai abode