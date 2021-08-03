Al Bon: 'hidden gems' of Arab design now available on new online store

The new digital marketplace sells lifestyle objects from artisans in Saudi Arabia and beyond

Katy Gillett
Aug 3, 2021

A new digital marketplace from Saudi Arabia launched this week, selling handmade products by designers across the region.

Al Bon, which comes from “the gap between two objects” in Arabic, “gives design enthusiasts the opportunity to discover curated and selected creations directly from the hands of some of the most desired producers and designers”, according to a release.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see more of what’s available on Al Bon.

Furniture, artwork, fashion items and gifts are among the selection available to buy now, with more products being added every day.

From a hand-painted dessert plate featuring miniature Islamic art by artist Noura Bouzo for Dh246 ($66) to a handmade walnut wood chair with mother-of-pearl inlay by the UAE's Are Gallery for Dh26,813, there’s something to suit every budget. Retail prices start from $40 and stretch to $9,000.

Quote
We hand select every piece with the hope that shoppers enjoy not only the beauty of each item but also discover something new about this enchanting part of the world
Al Bon

“Al Bon was created to help preserve Arab craftsmanship and highlight the diverse talent in our community,” reads a statement. “By bringing attention to the region’s craft traditions and heritage, our goal is that the Al Bon marketplace will make it easier for customers to find these independent brands and to discover the stories behind each artist and designer.

"We hand select every piece with the hope that shoppers enjoy not only the beauty of each item but also discover something new about this enchanting part of the world.”

As well as Saudi Arabia, artisans from across the Mena region are involved, with designers hailing from Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco, Syria and the UAE.

Second-hand furniture is on the rise in the UAE: 'We need to be more conscious'

This includes trays, cushions and baskets by home style consultant and decorator Rand Alkishtaini in Bahrain. There's also artwork featuring traditional weaving techniques by Abeer Alkhalifah from Saudi Arabia, who is inspired by her grandparents' heritage. Then there are the Cubist and Surrealist pieces by self-taught Jeddah artist Faisal Abdulaziz AlKheriji, aka Art by Faisal.

Shoppers can also pick up pieces by non-profit Inaash, such as keffiyeh scarves, hand-embroidered canvas clutches and beaded shawls. The organisation is dedicated to improving the lives of women in the Palestinian refugee camps of Lebanon by providing opportunities to earn income through their embroidered items.

Updated: August 3rd 2021, 9:02 AM
THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

MATCH INFO

Rugby World Cup (all times UAE)

Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

The bio

Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions

School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira

Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Dream City: San Francisco

Hometown: Dubai

City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them

Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand

Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat  

Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar

Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices

Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants

Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

Brief scores:

Toss: South Africa, chose to field

Pakistan: 177 & 294

South Africa: 431 & 43-1

Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

