Raising children in the UAE: Heat, rain and other weather variations to consider

The heavy rains that swept the country this year notwithstanding, weather in the UAE can usually be relied upon to be hot and sunny in the summer, and warm and sunny in the winter.

With climate concerns rising to the top of many a parent's list when it comes to having children and where in the world to live with the family, taking seasons, temperatures and air quality into account has become a priority.

As a tropical desert country, the UAE enjoys an arid climate, with temperatures at their hottest between April and September, and the cooler months usually ranging from October to March.

As parents will know, the weather plays a big part not only in decisions around keeping little ones entertained, but also when it comes to quality of life and in a child's ability to explore and engage with the world around them.

Living in the UAE with children

The UAE is replete with indoor options for children, including the edutainment mini 'city' KidZania at Dubai Mall. Photo: KidZania

For families moving to the UAE from countries with a different climate, understanding there will be a period of adjustment is vital. Coming from cooler climes means not only considering a new wardrobe for little ones, but also adjusting schedules and choice of activities.

Due to the heat and humidity, parents should be open to what a more indoor life looks like for the better part each year.

“Children definitely notice the difference between indoor and outdoor play, as they will have access to more space outdoors, along with natural elements, sensory experiences and more gross motor skills activities such as climbing, running and exploring,” says May Zalat, head of education at Blossom Nurseries. “However, both indoor and outdoor play provide unique benefits for children's development and well-being.”

For children with existing health issues, parents need to take into account the effects of air quality and heat.

“Children do take time to adapt especially as the summer season is a bit on the extreme side when it comes to the heat,” says Dr Atul Rane, specialist paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai. “Indoor air conditioning and lack of ventilation are a common occurrence, and therefore respiratory illnesses can be fairly common.

Dr Rane adds: “Ethnicity and cultural differences also play a role in the overall lifestyle and precautions that people take. However, susceptibility to weather changes has not been remarkably different across various nationalities.”

Entertaining children over a UAE summer

Some water parks in the UAE have shaded areas and cooling activities that can be enjoyed in the summer. Photo: Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Embracing the indoors is a major part of living in the UAE, whether you have children or not.

According to the World Bank’s Climate Change Portal, mean temperatures during the UAE summer range from 32°C to 37.2°C; however, temperatures are often in the 40s, even rising above 50°C on the hottest days.

While many families choose to leave during the summer months, just as many remain, becoming experts at seeking out places for their children to play and be entertained.

“An indoor-based lifestyle can limit children's exposure to natural environments and spontaneous physical activity, potentially impacting their cognitive and emotional development,” says Shifa Yusuffali, founder and chief executive of Ideacrate. “Being indoors only at home is not a viable option; children need to let loose in a safe and cooler indoor environment that encourages exploration and play. Parents should also emphasise the positive aspects of indoor play, such as the opportunity to try activities that might not be available in cooler climates.”

There is an array of indoor play areas across the country offering activities to suit all ages and stages of development, from soft play and trampoline parks to laser tag, arts and crafts, and even mini “cities” such as Dubai Mall’s KidZania and air-conditioned theme parks such as Warner Bros Abu Dhabi.

There is also a wealth of water parks, including Wild Wadi, Legoland, Yas Water World Abu Dhabi and Dreamland Aqua Park in Umm Al Quwain, which provide enough shaded areas and cooling activities to be visitable in the summer months.

Things to do with children during the cooler months

When the temperatures drop in the UAE, usually between October and April, there's a wealth of activities for children across the UAE as life moves back outdoors.

Hiking and camping are popular family pursuits, with various hiking routes to suit all abilities, many in and around Hatta, where trails are well signposted. Along with established campsites, there's also the chance to camp on many beaches or in municipality areas, but you should check the dos and don'ts online before you set up camp.

On the weekends, head to outdoor events and spaces such as the Ripe Market, which has locations dotted across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to peruse the artisanal wares and sample dishes from food trucks.

The seasonal Global Village remains a popular outdoor destination, offering a mix of rides for all ages and a buzzing culinary and shopping scene to immerse yourself in, while Dubai Parks and Resorts features different themed areas to suit the whole family.

Hot weather and UAE schools

Outdoor playtime in UAE schools is often adjusted based on the weather. Getty Images

UAE schools have adapted their timetables to accommodate the hotter weather and regularly update parents on developments, communicating the need for sunscreen, additional water and shade.

Many schools stop children without a hat from playing outside, while most playgrounds have a water fountain.

“During hot or humid periods, playtime may be adjusted to cooler times or moved indoors,” says Zalat. “The nurses at our centres check air temperatures four times a day, at 8am, 10am, noon and 2pm, and record it on a weather chart that is placed outside.

“If the temperatures are below 38°C, the class schedule is followed as normal; from 38°C to 40°C, 10 minutes of play is followed, with a maximum of not more than 15 minutes outside, and from 41°C and above, children would not be taken outdoors.”