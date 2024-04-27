Furniture stores in UAE offering help to those impacted by Dubai storm

As UAE residents continue to recover from last week's devastating storm, furniture stores have stepped up to offer aid and assistance to those affected.

Campaigns have been launched to help alleviate the financial burden on those impacted. These range from exchange programmes for damaged furniture to complimentary services such as furniture removal and free design consultations. Here are some of the current offerings.

Home Centre

The furniture store has launched its Restore, Rebuild, Renew campaign in partnership with Channel4 Radio Network. For anyone who has been affected by the floods, Home Centre will offer vouchers worth Dh3,000 that are redeemable at any of their stores across the UAE.

Read More UAE restaurants serving free meals to those affected by the storm

“While your home is being restored, our home remains open to you. Challenging times always bring people closer. This time they brought an entire nation together,” reads a post from the store on Instagram.

More details about the initiative can be found by tuning into Channel 4 Radio Network, Channel4 104.8FM, Radio4 89.1FM, Al Rabia 107.8FM and Gold 101.3FM.

Ebarza

Ebarza has launched its Khair Insha’Allah initiative to help those affected by the storm with the discount code: CARE. It includes a 25 per cent discount on all furniture and decor; free design consultation with a 50 per cent discount on design services; and free installation of Ebarza parquet flooding.

However, applicants must provide proof of being affected by the storm. The furnishing store will also remove damaged furniture for free and provide free storage for 45 days after the order.

2XL Home

Home furnishing store 2XL Home also has an initiative to help. It will exchange damaged furniture for vouchers and is offering complimentary removal.

To claim an exchange, customers need to either visit a store or call 800 295. The minimum order value is Dh2,500 and customers must provide details and supporting photos of damaged items. Once the items are picked up, a final verification will be undertaken before customers receive compensation vouchers.

Home Box

Home Box also has an “exchange and rebuild” campaign. Those who have been affected can send images or videos of damaged furniture to HBFurniture.Exchange@landmarkgroup.com with the subject as: Exchange.

Once the exchange request is approved, vouchers will be sent via email within 48 hours of submitting details. It will also include a 15 per cent discount code. The offer is applicable on order above Dh3,000. The code is valid until May 1 and only on selected furniture.