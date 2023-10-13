Top 12 furniture items on sale as part of Dubai Home Festival

DSF, DSS and now DHF … Dubai puts on plenty of shopping festivals all year round. Each promises substantial discounts and big savings, no matter what you're in the market for – from apparel and electronics to groceries and furniture.

However, given the sheer number of malls and retail stores that participate in these festivals, it can get confusing to know where to begin.

To that end – and amid the continuing Dubai Home Festival – The National reached out to furniture and electronics brands to get specifics about the discounted products on sale this DHF, and how much shoppers will end up saving (see gallery above).

Those looking for big-ticket items such as a new sofa or dining table can check out The One, which has a U-shaped Elapso sofa down from Dh6,995 to Dh4,896; while the Markskel table from Jysk is down to Dh1,600 (from Dh2,000).

Marslev sofa bed from Jysk; Dh3,499 (down from Dh4,999)

Those in the market for electronics can check out Jumbo and Sharaf DG. The latter, for example, has a 70-inch Samsung television on sale for Dh2,199 (down from Dh4,499).

With the cooler months coming up, check out the Drako aluminium pergola at Danube Home (going for Dh7,999, down from Dh11,999), as well as numerous options at Ace.

If you simply wish to revamp your home with decorative accessories, check out Ikea's light pink Aina cushion covers (Dh29 rather than Dh49), or a Couple vase from Royal Furniture (Dh129 rather than Dh172).

Couple vase, Dh129 (down from Dh172), Royal Furniture

Other participating brands include: 2 XL, BetterLife, Bloomingdale's, CB2, Centrepoint, Chattels & More, Crate & Barrel, Ebarza, EMax, H&M Home, Hema, HomeBox, Home Centre, Homes R Us, Interiors, OC Home, Pan Home, Pottery Barn, Royal Furniture United Furniture, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Zara Home.

DHF is on until October 29 at various malls across Dubai