Happy homes: Inject a pop of dopamine decor in your space

Neon colours, floral wallpaper, mismatched rugs, flower-shaped cushions, playful artwork and vintage furniture: #dopaminedecor is all the rage in the world of interior design if the six-million-strong hashtag on TikTok is anything to go by.

Dopamine is the feel-good chemical in our brain, which is released when we experience something pleasurable. Think a hot shower after a work out or the first bite of chocolate after lunch. When dopamine is secreted in large amounts, it creates feelings of pleasure and reward, and motivates us to repeat a specific behaviour.

Dopamine dressing is already entrenched in the fashion world. The term was coined by Dr Dawnn Karen, fashion psychologist and author of Dress Your Best Life, while psychologist Karen Pine explains in her book Mind What You Wear: The Psychology of Fashion: “What we wear affects how we feel so much that it can distort and determine our thoughts and judgements.”

Decor enthusiasts and bloggers have adapted this mood-enhancing concept by using cheery colours, pleasing patterns and nostalgia-inducing objects to make their home at once more pleasurable and personal.

Fashion designer Richa Kapoor gets her hit of dopamine by surrounding herself with vintage furniture. Photo: Richa Kapoor

Colour has been closely associated with emotions through the ages. Bright colours are said to boost serotonin, which can make you happier. Warm colours such as reds, pinks and oranges can stimulate creativity and energy, while the cool shades of blue and purple are said to have a calming effect.

“In a world full of turmoil and stress, this season’s decor trend is one full of vibrant colours that kick-start feelings of happiness and joy,” explains Suzy Chiazzari, colour therapy & colour psychology expert at the Holistic Design Institute in the UK. “Bold hues of red and orange boost energy and sociability, which can be combined with rich blues and greens to promote feelings of relaxation and good health.”

Unlike other interior trends, dopamine decor has no specific rules beyond dabbling in vivid colours. It’s open-ended and can include anything that has the potential to make you happy and give you a dopamine rush. Some choose to express themselves with kitschy statement pieces, while others may settle for a bright throw on the sofa.

READ MORE Lindsay Lohan’s Dubai home is filled with upcycled furniture

One way to make dopamine decor more sustainable is by incorporating pieces you already own and have collected on your travels alongside other thoughtful purchases. Also keep in mind that the shades and textures you use in the bedroom should ideally be more restful than those in the living or dining areas of your home.

If you’re not sure where to start, there’s plenty of inspiration to be had online.

Interior designer and content creator Laura Hall of The Hexagonal House uses knick-knacks, vintage-inspired furniture and layering in every corner of her eclectic home. She uses colourful throws on velvet sofas, bright cushions in jewel tones, vases with fresh flowers and patterned mural wallpapers set against bright orange sideboards. “It might not be for everyone, but adding colour to my home brings me so much joy and a real hit of dopamine,” she explains in one of her posts.

A digital creator from Scotland, Betty of Forever Yours Betty, not only dresses in dopamine-inducing colours (think orange blush and lime green), but also uses a lot of geometric shapes in her decor such as flower-shaped lampshades and scallop-shaped cushions.

Tanvi Agarwal from Noida, India, the content creator behind Wanderer in Vogue, says: “I create all my spaces just by following my heart. One gallery wall is full of art, which depicts my love of travel and beach colours. I have also used boho cane chairs and arch mirrors to decorate my space.” Her living room is replete with turquoise blue accents, a floral floor rug, a peach sofa and art in colourful frames.

Content creator Tanvi Agarwal's home is full of bright accents and pop colours. Photo: Tanvi Agarwal

Influencer Maitri Mody of Honey, I Dressed the Pug, lives in a bright Brooklyn apartment that’s bursting with colours, from purple sideboards and baby pink velvet sofas to chequered carpets and even disco balls. She also has Mario Bellini replica sofas set against stools shaped like mushrooms.

This is also a trend that lends itself well to DIY enthusiasts. Kristin Marie of Thrift Maximalist, has a retro-looking floral staircase in bright shades of green and orange, which she has painted herself. Her bathroom walls, meanwhile, are painted to resemble a mural that takes in everything from an octopus to a poodle, snail and even a lollipop.

The bottom line of this fun trend, then, is to incorporate anything that makes your heart sing and is true to your personality. Richa Kapoor, a fashion designer from Chennai, lives in an apartment that melds vintage furniture with rainbow-hued colours. I am a maximalist, and love organised and eclectic clutter and bold colours and prints. My home has always reflected this, only now I know there is a name for it.”