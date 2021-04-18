Ramadan 2021: iftar deliveries in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

With Ramadan being a more intimate, home affair again this year, a number of restaurants have launched tasteful menus for those looking to take a break from cooking. From traditional dishes that remind you of home to fusion menus, here are some of the best iftar delivery options available.

In Abu Dhabi

Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel

The hotel has launched two iftar meal box packages with all the essentials. The first comes with two starters, a soup and a main course for Dh110, while the other has two starters, a soup and a main course as well as mezze items such as lamb kibbeh, cheese sambousek and vegetable samosas for Dh150. Staples such as Ramadan juices, dates, Arabic bread and sweets or seasonal fruits are also included.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh110 or Dh150 for one to two people; 02497 5100 (orders need to be made 24 hours in advance), www.afoc.ae/ramadan

LPM Restaurant

LPM Restaurant will be offering guests a French-Mediterranean style iftar. Courtesy LPM Restaurant

Those opting to stay in can enjoy the restaurant's French-Mediterranean-style iftar. The package includes a welcome drink, soup, dates, two starters, one main course and dessert. Guests will be able to try some of LPM's signature dishes such as burrata with tomatoes and basil, sea bream fillet, and a seasonal dessert of date and almond cake, from the comfort of their home.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh480 for two people; LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 026929600, www.lpmlondon.co.uk/abu-dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering a home delivery as well as a self-pick-up option. Courtesy Rosewood Abu Dhabi

For those looking for a gourmet iftar or suhoor experience, Rosewood Abu Dhabi has put together a special menu. Tuck into dishes such as the lamb harira soup, hot and cold Arabic mezze and main courses of lamb ouzi, fish tikka biryani, chicken biryani, butter chicken, vegetable fried noodles and more. Self pick-up is also available.

Throughout Ramadan; prices start at Dh225 for a portion for two; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; 028135520

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

The hotel has a “feast in a box” consisting of favourites such as sambusak, mixed grills, chicken biryani and baklawa. There are different boxes available, depending on number of people you’re feeding. Available for pick up or delivery, you can order through Zomato.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh225 for two, Dh425 for four, Dh750 for eight; Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche; order through Zomato.

TBK

TBK has an iftar option with pre-prepared dishes that need to be popped into the oven. Courtesy TBK

The homegrown American and Italian fusion restaurant has launched a TBK Home Kit for those who want a home cooked meal without the hassle of spending all day in the kitchen. Guests can order a selection of pre-made pizzas, pastas and lasagne, with ready-to-eat salads and sliders also on offer. All pre-made dishes come prepped, with instruction cards, and ready to stick into the oven.

Available throughout Ramadan; starts from Dh170, and can serve 4-5 people; TBK, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai; 043400222 (orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance).

Tiffin & More

A budget iftar option from Tiffin and More. Courtesy Tiffin & More

Break your fast with Indian food as Tiffin & More has put together a value iftar set menu that promises to pack in the nostalgia. The offer includes dates, fresh and dry fruits, Malabar spiced breaded chicken cutlets and aloo bonda (deep fried stuffed potato), bread pakoda, and chicken biryani with raita and papad. Wash it all down with water and a lemon mint juice.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh36.50 per person; can be ordered via Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo or 024449980 for those calling directly

In Dubai

Asma

The restaurant started by three Emirati sisters has launched a number of home platters for those looking for traditional Arabic dishes. Guests can mix and match with options such as the hummus platter, falafel pita platter, spiced potato platter, shawarma platter and more. Platters can serve four to five people.

Throughout Ramadan; platter prices start at Dh48; 043940646 (orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance), www.asma.ae

Bowlful

Choose your protein and sides with Bowlful's iftar package. Courtesy Bowlful

For a healthy and nutritious way to break your fast, Bowlful has teamed up with Deliveroo to launch limited edition iftar plates. The plates come in five variations that combine protein and vegetables to create a balanced meal. Guests will be able to choose between protein options such as beef tenderloin, sea bream, salmon, shrimp and chicken. To make this deal even better, for every iftar plate ordered between 6pm-8pm, Bowlful will be giving a complimentary meal to delivery drivers as part of the Deliveroo Heroes initiative.

Available daily; until May 11; prices start at Dh45 per person; exclusively on Deliveroo

Cafe Society

The restaurant has put together two offers. For those wanting a gourmet experience at home, there's the iftar takeaway with four hot and cold mezzes each, one litre of soup, two main courses, two sides and an Arabic sweets platter – all for Dh199 that can feed two adults and two children under the age of six. Those wanting to go all out, on the other hand, can opt for the Lamb Leg Ghoozi-to-go package, with a lamb ghoozi leg, labneh, duggus salad and umm ali. There are three packages available, starting at Dh350 for 3kg.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh199 for the iftar takeaway package and Dh350 onwards on the lamb ghoozi package; Dubai Marina; 043183755

Coya Dubai

Coya Dubai's Iftar set menu is available for takeaway, delivery and dine-in. Courtesy Coya Dubai

Fancy breaking your fast with a four-course Peruvian meal? Coya's iftar menu consists of soups, salads, grilled meats such as baby chicken, beef ribs, chargrilled sea bream fillet, Chilean sea bass and more. For dessert, there will be a green tea meringue with pistachio, date cream and apricot.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh230 per person; 04 316 9600, www.coyarestaurant.com

Farzi Cafe

The restaurant known for its molecular gastronomy cuisine has an iftar menu that blends Indian and Middle Eastern flavours. Tuck into sharing-style dishes such as kebabs, tawa lamb chops and mains such as chicken tikka on mint infused pulao and paneer lababdar with oregano paratha.

Available daily; until May 12; Dh149 per person; 0526892012 or 0504075590

India Bistro

The newly-opened restaurant will be delivering iftar boxes throughout Ramadan, with each big enough to serve two. The box consists of dishes such as samosa, dahi bhalla, zaatar murgh tikka, lamb seekh kebab, zaitooni paneer tikka, burrata butter chicken, masala kheema, dal makhani and more.

Throughout Ramadan; Dh 149 for two; Sheikh Saeed Hall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area; 045488336

Director: Paul Weitz

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

