Ramadan 2021: iftar deliveries in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

With Ramadan being a more intimate, home affair again this year, a number of restaurants have launched tasteful menus for those looking to take a break from cooking. From traditional dishes that remind you of home to fusion menus, here are some of the best iftar delivery options available.
In Abu Dhabi
Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel
The hotel has launched two iftar meal box packages with all the essentials. The first comes with two starters, a soup and a main course for Dh110, while the other has two starters, a soup and a main course as well as mezze items such as lamb kibbeh, cheese sambousek and vegetable samosas for Dh150. Staples such as Ramadan juices, dates, Arabic bread and sweets or seasonal fruits are also included.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh110 or Dh150 for one to two people; 02497 5100 (orders need to be made 24 hours in advance), www.afoc.ae/ramadan
LPM Restaurant
Those opting to stay in can enjoy the restaurant's French-Mediterranean-style iftar. The package includes a welcome drink, soup, dates, two starters, one main course and dessert. Guests will be able to try some of LPM's signature dishes such as burrata with tomatoes and basil, sea bream fillet, and a seasonal dessert of date and almond cake, from the comfort of their home.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh480 for two people; LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 026929600, www.lpmlondon.co.uk/abu-dhabi
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
For those looking for a gourmet iftar or suhoor experience, Rosewood Abu Dhabi has put together a special menu. Tuck into dishes such as the lamb harira soup, hot and cold Arabic mezze and main courses of lamb ouzi, fish tikka biryani, chicken biryani, butter chicken, vegetable fried noodles and more. Self pick-up is also available.
Throughout Ramadan; prices start at Dh225 for a portion for two; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; 028135520
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
The hotel has a “feast in a box” consisting of favourites such as sambusak, mixed grills, chicken biryani and baklawa. There are different boxes available, depending on number of people you’re feeding. Available for pick up or delivery, you can order through Zomato.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh225 for two, Dh425 for four, Dh750 for eight; Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche; order through Zomato.
TBK
The homegrown American and Italian fusion restaurant has launched a TBK Home Kit for those who want a home cooked meal without the hassle of spending all day in the kitchen. Guests can order a selection of pre-made pizzas, pastas and lasagne, with ready-to-eat salads and sliders also on offer. All pre-made dishes come prepped, with instruction cards, and ready to stick into the oven.
Available throughout Ramadan; starts from Dh170, and can serve 4-5 people; TBK, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai; 043400222 (orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance).
Tiffin & More
Break your fast with Indian food as Tiffin & More has put together a value iftar set menu that promises to pack in the nostalgia. The offer includes dates, fresh and dry fruits, Malabar spiced breaded chicken cutlets and aloo bonda (deep fried stuffed potato), bread pakoda, and chicken biryani with raita and papad. Wash it all down with water and a lemon mint juice.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh36.50 per person; can be ordered via Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo or 024449980 for those calling directly
In Dubai
Asma
The restaurant started by three Emirati sisters has launched a number of home platters for those looking for traditional Arabic dishes. Guests can mix and match with options such as the hummus platter, falafel pita platter, spiced potato platter, shawarma platter and more. Platters can serve four to five people.
Throughout Ramadan; platter prices start at Dh48; 043940646 (orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance), www.asma.ae
Bowlful
For a healthy and nutritious way to break your fast, Bowlful has teamed up with Deliveroo to launch limited edition iftar plates. The plates come in five variations that combine protein and vegetables to create a balanced meal. Guests will be able to choose between protein options such as beef tenderloin, sea bream, salmon, shrimp and chicken. To make this deal even better, for every iftar plate ordered between 6pm-8pm, Bowlful will be giving a complimentary meal to delivery drivers as part of the Deliveroo Heroes initiative.
Available daily; until May 11; prices start at Dh45 per person; exclusively on Deliveroo
Cafe Society
The restaurant has put together two offers. For those wanting a gourmet experience at home, there's the iftar takeaway with four hot and cold mezzes each, one litre of soup, two main courses, two sides and an Arabic sweets platter – all for Dh199 that can feed two adults and two children under the age of six. Those wanting to go all out, on the other hand, can opt for the Lamb Leg Ghoozi-to-go package, with a lamb ghoozi leg, labneh, duggus salad and umm ali. There are three packages available, starting at Dh350 for 3kg.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh199 for the iftar takeaway package and Dh350 onwards on the lamb ghoozi package; Dubai Marina; 043183755
Coya Dubai
Fancy breaking your fast with a four-course Peruvian meal? Coya's iftar menu consists of soups, salads, grilled meats such as baby chicken, beef ribs, chargrilled sea bream fillet, Chilean sea bass and more. For dessert, there will be a green tea meringue with pistachio, date cream and apricot.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh230 per person; 04 316 9600, www.coyarestaurant.com
Farzi Cafe
The restaurant known for its molecular gastronomy cuisine has an iftar menu that blends Indian and Middle Eastern flavours. Tuck into sharing-style dishes such as kebabs, tawa lamb chops and mains such as chicken tikka on mint infused pulao and paneer lababdar with oregano paratha.
Available daily; until May 12; Dh149 per person; 0526892012 or 0504075590
India Bistro
The newly-opened restaurant will be delivering iftar boxes throughout Ramadan, with each big enough to serve two. The box consists of dishes such as samosa, dahi bhalla, zaatar murgh tikka, lamb seekh kebab, zaitooni paneer tikka, burrata butter chicken, masala kheema, dal makhani and more.
Throughout Ramadan; Dh 149 for two; Sheikh Saeed Hall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area; 045488336
