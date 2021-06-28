Le Cordon Bleu to open culinary institute in Riyadh

Le Cordon Bleu, the prestigious French hospitality institution, is set to launch in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Le Cordon Bleu to establish an educational institute in the city of Riyadh.

The agreement , which was signed by Culinary Arts Authority chief executive Mayada Badr and Le Cordon Bleu president Andre Cointreau, aims to provide advanced academic programmes in the culinary and hospitality sector using the international institute's resources and expertise.

The Culinary Arts Authority signing the agreement with Le Cordon Bleu International. SPA

Students can expect training courses in agriculture and nutrition, and an integrated curriculum for Saudi cuisine from the new institute. No launch date was confirmed at the time of writing.

Through the initiative, the Culinary Arts Authority aims to support and provide guidance for Saudi chefs and those wishing to start businesses or restaurants.

It will also provide the opportunity for Saudi students in enrol in exchange programmes at Le Cordon Bleu schools located outside the kingdom, and for international students to attend the institute within Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported: “T he memorandum of understanding comes as part of the efforts made by the authority to raise the efficiency of the culinary arts sector in the kingdom, by providing international expertise to be accessible to citizens practicing culinary arts, and to attract the most prestigious culinary and hospitality academies and institutes to the kingdom.”

Le Cordon Bleu has a presence in Europe, America, Australia and the Middle East. It has campuses in Beirut, Istanbul, Shanghai , Gurgaon in India and Manila , among others. This will be its first institute in Saudi Arabia.