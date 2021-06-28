Le Cordon Bleu to open culinary institute in Riyadh

The French institute will include a curriculum for Saudi cuisine and provide opportunities for students to enrol in foreign exchange programmes

Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world's most prestigious hospitality institutions, will establish an educational institute in the city of Riyadh. Getty Images
Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world's most prestigious hospitality institutions, will establish an educational institute in the city of Riyadh. Getty Images

Le Cordon Bleu, the prestigious French hospitality institution, is set to launch in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Le Cordon Bleu to establish an educational institute in the city of Riyadh.

The agreement, which was signed by Culinary Arts Authority chief executive Mayada Badr and Le Cordon Bleu president Andre Cointreau, aims to provide advanced academic programmes in the culinary and hospitality sector using the international institute's resources and expertise.

The Culinary Arts Authority signing agreement with Le Codon Bleu International. SPA
The Culinary Arts Authority signing the agreement with Le Cordon Bleu International. SPA

Students can expect training courses in agriculture and nutrition, and an integrated curriculum for Saudi cuisine from the new institute. No launch date was confirmed at the time of writing.

Through the initiative, the Culinary Arts Authority aims to support and provide guidance for Saudi chefs and those wishing to start businesses or restaurants.

Read More

Al Qana in partnership with Grandiose supermarket is opening a food hall in Abu Dhabi in 2021. Courtesy Al QanaAbu Dhabi’s Al Qana to open a new food hall by Grandiose Supermarket

The Name, a creative concept store in Dubai that’s all about colours and customisation

It will also provide the opportunity for Saudi students in enrol in exchange programmes at Le Cordon Bleu schools located outside the kingdom, and for international students to attend the institute within Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported: “The memorandum of understanding comes as part of the efforts made by the authority to raise the efficiency of the culinary arts sector in the kingdom, by providing international expertise to be accessible to citizens practicing culinary arts, and to attract the most prestigious culinary and hospitality academies and institutes to the kingdom.”

Le Cordon Bleu has a presence in Europe, America, Australia and the Middle East. It has campuses in Beirut, Istanbul, Shanghai, Gurgaon in India and Manila, among others. This will be its first institute in Saudi Arabia.

Updated: June 28, 2021 12:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation. Jon Reid / Visitlondon.com 

Buckingham Palace renovations: inside Queen Elizabeth II's £369m updates

Home
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser out in the sand. All photos courtesy Toyota

Road test: taking the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser for a spin in the UAE

Motoring
The Wakeling family on holiday in Sri Lanka. Courtesy Nicola Wakeling

Family of girl with rare autoimmune disorder given exemption from UK quarantine

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read