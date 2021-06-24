First look: The Name, a creative concept store in Dubai that’s all about colours and customisation

Visitors can get a cuppa in a mug of their favourite colour, or personalise a T-shirt at this new Dubai Design District venue

A creative new venue in Dubai Design District is all set to take your customisation needs to a whole new level.

The Name will be opening doors to the public on Sunday, June 27. The “social spot” blends the idea of a concept store with a cafe, offering a space where customers can try out specialty coffees and bites, or place orders for bespoke customised products.

The concept is the brainchild of Rayan Toufic Daouk, whose family has been in the customisation and gifting business for decades, he tells The National.

Rayan Toufic Daouk, owner of The Name concept store and a resto café at Dubai Design District in Dubai on June 23,2021. Pawan Singh / The National. Story by Janice Rodrigues
Rayan Toufic Daouk, owner of The Name concept store and a resto cafe at Dubai Design District. Pawan Singh / The National.

“I’ve had the idea for a showroom for personalised products, with a coffee shop for a while now. And, when you think of a place for creatives, you immediately think of Dubai Design District,” he says.

“Any of the products you see here, you can customise,” he adds. “Whether it’s your initials or a brand or logo, we can do it. The idea is to change it from ‘The Name’ to ‘Your Name’.”

The Name is currently home to eight brands: Lexon, Pantone, Pitaka, Korin, Lund London, Gingko Design, Sol and Hugo Boss. The result is a range of the eccentric products found including t-shirts and hoodies (that are available in over 40 colours), Bluetooth speakers, umbrellas, creative lamps, reusable coffee mugs and water bottles.

Coffee at The Name concept store and a resto café at Dubai Design District in Dubai on June 23,2021. Pawan Singh / The National. Story by Janice Rodrigues
The Name will offer a range of specialty coffee. Pawan Singh / The National

Daouk adds that customers will also be given a great degree of control over the customisation they want. Those wanting to personalise a t-shirt for a gift, for example, will be given options from embroidery to glow-in-the-dark, apart from traditional printing.

Meanwhile, for those wanting to stop by for a bite to eat, the cafe is a minimalistic, grey space, with pops of colour through Pantone mugs, kitchenware and the merchandise. Customers ordering a cuppa will be asked what their colour of the day is and served the beverage in a cup in the hue of their choice.

On the menu is a range of speciality coffee, from lattes to the manually made V60. Those wanting a bite to eat will find Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a Levantine touch.

The smoked pastrami and cheddar sandwich, green and grains salad, cheese manakish, turkey and brie sandwich, super vegan burger and freshly baked flatbread with spicy black Angus and labneh are some favourites.

For those who prefer something sweeter, there’s the chocolate peanut butter cake, almond orange pudding and Rice Krispies chocolate waffles.

By combining the idea of a cafe and a shop, Daouk hopes that The Name can become an outlet and a cosy space for creative people in the UAE. “It’s a hub where you can create your own art,” he says.

Updated: June 24, 2021 02:37 PM

