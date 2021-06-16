Father's Day 2021: 6 deals for dads in Abu Dhabi, from free food to discounted beach days

With Father's Day falling on Monday, it's time to show some appreciation for that superdad in your life.

Luckily, a number of venues in the capital have launched offers and promotions to make the gesture effortless.

From complimentary cabanas to burgers, here's a look at some bonding opportunities to enjoy with dad.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach on Reem Island. Victor Besa/ The National

Top up your vitamin D levels while spending some quality time with dad over at Cove Beach. The popular beach club, located at Makers District, is offering a complimentary cabana as well as 30 per cent off your total bill all day on Father’s Day.

Monday, June 21; Makers District, Al Reem Island ; www.covebeachabudhabi.com

Circuit X

The Circuit X Ropes area. Victor Besa/The National

Looking for an action-packed adventure for the sporty dad? Circuit X is offering all fathers a free pass with a full paying child ticket for a limited time only. The pass is valid on any of the destination's four parks – BMX Park, High Ropes Park, Skate Park, and Splash & Climb Park. Whether you dare dad to zipline or bust some moves on skates, there's a something for everyone to enjoy.

Monday to Saturday; June 21 to 26; Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District by Modon Properties; www.circuitxuae.com

Denny’s

Enjoy complimentary pancakes when ordering from the Denny's UAE app this Father's Day. Courtesy Denny's UAE

Order any of your usual favourites from the Denny’s UAE app – be it steaks, burgers, pastas or sandwiches – on Sunday and Monday, and you get a treat on the house: two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, drizzled with cream cheese icing and topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Sunday and Monday, June 20 and 21; Denny’s locations across UAE

Medi Terra

Seafood linguini from Medi Terra. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

New Mediterranean haunt Medi Terra is making a case for more family time with a special offer. All dads dining at the restaurant with their children on Sunday and Monday will get a main course on the house. You can enjoy dishes such as seafood linguini or beef tenderloin for free, along with water views from the Marsa Al Bateen Marina location.

Sunday and Monday, June 20 and 21; noon to 11pm; Marsa Al Bateen Marina; 02 633 6366

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)

Dads get a classic cheeseburger on the house at GBK this Father's Day. Courtesy GBK

If there’s nothing dad loves more than a hearty burger, then GBK has just the thing. Dine at any of the outlets of the burger chain on Monday, and your father gets a classic cheeseburger on the house. With prime beef patty, house mayo, cheddar, house relish, lettuce, tomato and onion within a brioche bun, this deal is sure to earn you some brownie points.

Monday, June 21; Abu Dhabi Mall and DIFC, Mirdif City Centre, JLT in Dubai

Mister Baker

Superhero-themed cupcakes from Mister Baker for Father's Day. Courtesy Mister Baker

To help show your appreciation for your father, Mister Baker has launched an entire range of cakes. Be it golf-themed or gym-themed cakes for the sporty dad, or the “monsieur” cake for the gentleman, it’s a great way to surprise him. The fact that they’re customisable is, well, the icing on the cake. Prices start at Dh54 for cupcakes.

Available for pre-order now, until stocks last; Mister Baker locations across the UAE ; www.misterbaker.com

