Halal Korean pop-up by female Syrian chef delivers Seoul food with a global twist

Nestled in the heart of bustling Business Bay is Kimchi Nom Nom, a cloud kitchen launched in January. Its menu takes diners on a culinary journey through the vibrant streets of Seoul and, as the name suggests, kimchi is a part of a variety of dishes.

However, the real highlight of Kimchi Nom Nom – which regularly caters to educational institutions, including Khalifa and Zayed Universities, and events, particularly K-pop gatherings – is the renowned chef behind the brand. Maha Nakli brings 27 years of culinary expertise and is celebrated for her innovative dishes.

“From curating experiences for elite London clientele, I have transitioned to a private freelance chef in Dubai's luxurious communities where I am the orchestrator of opulent gastronomic experiences,” Nakli tells The National.

Fusion of interests

The chef was also part of the cooking segment on the popular MBC morning show Sabah Il Khair Ya Arab for three years. One might wonder how Nakli, who is originally from Syria, mastered Korean cuisine. “I am fuelled by an insatiable passion for Korean culinary traditions,” she says. “Kimchi Nom Nom is not just a kitchen, it's an invitation to savour the magic when experience and passion meet on the plate.”

Nakli’s right hand and partner is chef Hye Yeon Lee, from South Korea. “As an international student surviving in foreign countries, I struggled to find home-flavoured food,” Lee says. “However, a trip to Turkey led me to a small, authentic Korean restaurant in Istanbul, reminiscent of my grandmother's cooking.

“This encounter fuelled a dream to open a restaurant that offers genuine, unaltered flavours that evoke a sense of home.”

For all that, Kimchi Nom Nom has several fusion dishes on its menu. Think beef bulgogi tacos, kimchi fried rice burritos and cheese corndogs.

Spicy fries with Korean chicken and cheese is another dish on the 'fusion fiesta' section of the menu. Photo: Kimchi Nom Nom

Although the bulgogi is on the sweeter side for my taste buds, the tender meat pairs perfectly with the taco. As a burrito fan, the kimchi fried rice version is mouthwatering and offers a satisfying crunch and a perfect blend of spicy and savoury flavours. The cheese corndog is another standout, with its crispy exterior and gooey cheese providing a deliciously indulgent treat.

“Fusion cuisine allows us to experiment and create innovative dishes that offer new and exciting flavour combinations, appealing to adventurous eaters,” says Nakli.

If your tastes are a bit more traditional, here are three dishes to try that still benefit from Nakli's tweaks.

Tteokbokki rice cake

A blend of rice cake, fish cake and cream sauce, this tastes like traditional tteokbokki, but the added cream balances the spiciness perfectly. The cream also adds a thick texture that complements the chewy rice cakes and the savoury fish cakes, creating a blend of flavours.

The restaurant’s take on this classic dish is a comforting, hearty option that showcases the chef's ability to innovate while staying true to authentic Korean flavours.

Beef bulgogi bento

For those seeking a variety of dishes on one plate, the bento box might be a good option. It includes bulgogi, two types of kimchi, rice, egg rolls, salad and kimbap.

READ MORE DuangDy: Thai flavours beautifully delivered from Bangkok to Dubai

A unique element in this dish is the salad, a refreshing twist to the traditional Korean lunch box. Although salads are usually the last thing I would reach for in a meal, this one is served to clear the palate after every bite.

The kimchi-heavy box is perfect for fans of the fermented vegetable dish. “It is renowned for its tangy, spicy and umami-rich flavours,” explains Nakli. “As such, it adds depth and zing to any dish, making it more exciting and delicious.”

Kimbap ‘triangle’ rice balls

Samgak gimbap triangle rice balls. Photo: Kimchi Nom Nom

If, like me, you are a fan of K-dramas and variety shows, where characters often pop into stores to grab banana milk and kimbap, Kimchi Nom Nom's “triangle” kimbap is one dish you'll definitely want to try. While the packaging can be tricky to open, the taste is exactly as you'd imagine. The seaweed, rice, mayo and tuna blend make for a beautifully satisfying treat.

Catering to all requirements

While meat lovers can indulge in bulgogi and braised short ribs, and seafood enthusiasts have seafood pancakes and kimchi jjigae with tuna, Kimchi Nom Nom even has vegetarians and vegans covered. Enjoy customisable bibimbap, glass noodles, kimbap, kimchi fried rice, kimchi jjigae and even vegan tteokbokki.

“Adaptability is key to our success. We stay agile by closely monitoring market trends and proactively responding to evolving needs,” says Nakli. It is little wonder, then, that Kimchi Nom Nom is set to evolve from a delivery-only kitchen to a space with outdoor seating come winter.