UAE restaurants serving free meals to those affected by the storm

Amid the devastation of the UAE's recent historic storm – from submerged cars to damaged houses – many stories of community support have emerged.

Residents have gone out of their way to save stray animals, and a number of Dubai vets have offered free and discounted services to help injured pets. Now, a number of UAE restaurants have pledged to support people who have been affected by the storm by giving them a free meal.

“In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and weather disturbances that have affected our beloved UAE, we believe in coming together to support one another in times of need,” Circle Cafe operators said in a post shared on Instagram.

On Friday, those who visit any outlet of the cafe looking for a community support meal will be served a free dish and water, available until “supplies last”.

Similar statements have been released by other restaurant chains, including Operation Falafel, High Joint Burger and Zaroob.

“We hope this gesture adds a little warmth to your day,” operators of Zaroob said in a statement. The Middle Eastern chain is offering a free zaatar manoushe and water to those who visit its branches in Motor City, Dubai Marina and on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Irish pub Fibber Magee's is offering free meals to those affected by the storm. Photo: @fibbermageesdxb / Instagram

High Joint Burger in Dubai is offering a signature burger and water at its Emirates Towers, Al Manara and Al Khawaneej branches, while Operation Falafel is serving free falafel pitta with fries and water at its Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Qusais, Festival City, Motor City and Media City branches.

Dubai Irish pub Fibber Magee's is also offering free lunch, as well as a drink, to people affected. “Now that's what I call proper Irish hospitality and kindness,” says one Instagram user who commented on the venue's post. Also joining in the initiative is Taqado Mexican Kitchen, which has several outlets across Dubai.

The free meals are currently available on Friday only, for pick-up or dine-in, during the venues' respective operating hours.