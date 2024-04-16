Cafes in the UAE where luxury fashion meets fine dining

From ultra-chic showrooms, specialised boutiques and fashion week runways, the UAE is no stranger to all things luxury fashion. But taking it one step further, a handful of brands have married couture with cuisine in the Emirates with unique food ventures.

Just last month, Ralph’s Coffee – the cafe by American fashion house Ralph Lauren – made its debut in the country with the opening of its Mall of the Emirates branch. It follows other fashion houses with concept cafes around the emirates, such as the Blue Box Cafe by Tiffany & Co and Kate Spade Cafe pop-up, both tucked inside Dubai Mall.

Fashion houses venturing outside of the industry is common, with many companies branching out into the profitable hospitality and residential markets in the last decade. Bulgari, Fendi and Armani, for example, have stakes in real estate.

These companies are incorporating their signature elements, from design to brand ethos, in such projects, offering fans a different way to immerse themselves in the elevated lifestyle offering. Here are some to check out in the UAE.

Kate Spade Cafe

The colour green is dominant at the Kate Spade Cafe pop-up. Photo: Kate Spade

The newest addition is a pop-up cafe bearing Kate Spade branding. Located inside Bloomingdale's in Dubai Mall, the stylish venue is dressed in green, the American brand's “heritage hue”. Blocks of red and pink also feature in the interiors, and the menu comprises speciality drinks and branded treats.

Guests can indulge in a variety of hot and cold beverages, including a Kate Spade matcha drink with crushed Oreo, honing in on the green theme. There are also cupcakes with green icing served in stylish cups.

Unlike other spots in this list, however, Kate Spade Cafe is a temporary pop-up, open until June 30.

Daily, 10am-midnight; Dubai Mall; katespade.eu

Ralph's Coffee

The first coffee shop by Ralph Lauren opened in New York in 2014. It has since grown to have locations in major cities around the world including London, Paris and Tokyo. Last month, Dubai joined the ranks.

The Instagram-worthy spot sits next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of Mall of the Emirates. The colour green is also a dominant element in the cafe, as well as hints of gold and other timeless design choices that exude the brand's all-American style. Signature roast blends are on the menu, as well as pastries and other sweet treats such as carrot cake, chocolate cake and Ralph's brownie.

Daily, 10am-midnight; Mall of the Emirates; @ralphscoffee on Instagram

Blue Box Cafe by Tiffany & Co

Blue Box Cafe serves French-inspired New York classics. Photo: Tiffany & Co

Located inside the Tiffany & Co boutique at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue, the cafe is aptly designed with an overarching blue palette. The jewellery brand also uses plentiful sparkling embellishments to light up the venue, while serving French-inspired New York classics, led by French chef Marion Lefebvre.

There are currently four such cafes in the world – 5th Avenue flagship in Manhattan, Harrods in London, 1 Peking Road in Hong Kong and now at Dubai Mall.

Daily, 10am-midnight; Dubai Mall; blueboxcafedubai.com

The Bulgari Lounge

The lobby lounge is a lovely way to be welcomed into the hotel. Bulgari Resort Dubai

The lounge in the luxurious Bulgari Resort Dubai is decorated with relaxed furniture, giving it more of an elegant living room vibe than a restaurant or cafe. Modern Italian comfort is the headline here, as guests are surrounded by art coffee table books and wall hangings inspired by Bulgari's rich heritage.

On the menu are Italian creations, from a delicate cream-custard-filled puff pastry from Piedmont to the classic cassata cake with Sicilian origins. There's the Tuscan speciality profiterole as well as a flourless Neapolitan torta caprese, served alongside coffee and tea.

Daily, 8am-11.30pm; Bulgari Resort Dubai; bulgarihotels.com

Armani / Caffe

Muted blues and greens characterise the chic open-plan cafe at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue, taking inspiration from Giorgio Armani's signature look. There's a central service island with gold accents, surrounded by plush seating booths.

The dining spot serves Italian classics such as burrata with tomatoes and pesto; lobster spaghetti; and lemon risotto with marinated baby courgette and red Sicilian prawns. Hot and cold drinks are available as well as a variety of branded sweet treats.

Monday to Thursday, 10am-midnight; Saturday to Sunday, 10am-1am; Dubai Mall; armani.com

Forever Rose Cafe

Forever Rose Cafe's interiors have a sketch look and feel. Pawan Singh / The National

Not exactly in the realm of fashion, but the luxury florist that originated in London, has successful coffee shops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The photogenic spot is known for its quirky sketch-like design from the interiors down to the furniture and tableware. Of course, flowers are a big element of the spaces.

The menu takes international inspiration when it comes to cuisine, but the regional aspect is palpable with dishes such as risotto musakhan, umm ali French toast, dolma short rib and baklava cheesecake.

Sunday to Thursday, 8am-10pm and Friday to Saturday, 8am-midnight at The Galleria Al Maryah Island; Monday to Thursday, 8am-midnight and Friday to Sunday, 8am-1am at Boxpark, Dubai; foreverrosecafe.com