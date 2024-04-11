Restaurants opening in the UAE in April, from cafes to steakhouses

As in February and March, restaurants open apace in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this month. The latest crop span a variety of cuisines, from Italian to Japanese.

While the industry remains steadfast, two favourite Dubai spots have announced their closure: Publique and folly will serve their last few plates in Souk Madinat location until April 30.

Eataly, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Italian

Global Italian food market and restaurant chain Eataly opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi this month. The venue in Reem Mall features a full-service restaurant, a casual dining area and quick-service counters for on-the-go diners.

A selection of pastas and pizzas are on offer, as well as salads, breakfast staples and breads such as panini and focaccia. The cafe serves various types of coffee, as well as Venchi gelato (the Piemontese IGP Hazelnut comes highly recommended). The quick-service Alla Pala area serves Italian street foods and sweet treats such as cannoli and tiramisu.

Open 9am-midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am-1am on Friday and Saturday; Reem Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 691 0581

Tre, Dubai

Cuisine: Italian

The restaurant specialises in Tuscan schiacciata bread. Photo: Tre

For a taste of Italian delicacies in Dubai, head to this Al Wasl cafe that specialises in freshly baked Tuscan schiacciata. Different flavours of the Italian bread are on the menu, from savoury to sweet, including the classic ham and cheese.

The cafe also serves affogatos and puff pastry desserts in flavours such as vanilla custard and fruit compote.

Daily, 7.30am-10.30pm; Al Wasl Road, Dubai; 04 327 3263

Kokoro Hand Roll Bar, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

Promising a unique take on sushi, the quaint restaurant from Houston is in its soft opening phase at Alserkal Avenue. The menu is inundated with fresh fish options with quintessential Japanese flavour profiles, including bluefin tuna with pickled cucumber; salmon with white ponzu; and scallop with orange. A selection of hand rolls are also on offer, including avocado and spicy tuna.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon-10pm; Al Quoz, Dubai

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: French

The French dining spot, with two branches in Dubai, is opening its third UAE location at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. It will bring its quintessential French menu to the capital with dishes such as smoked salmon eggs Benedict and lobster rolls.

Although salmon is the key ingredient, the restaurant serves other seafood and meat options, including crispy sea bass brioche, braised chicken with truffles and Alaskan black cod, plus various types of sushi.

Opens this month; Sheikh Khalifa Street; salmontini.com

Three Cuts, Dubai

Cuisine: Steakhouse

The new steakhouse specialises in three cuts of meat. Photo: Three Cuts

Opening at Nakheel Mall this month, this steakhouse focuses on three cuts of meat – sirloin, tenderloin and rib-eye.

Created by father-son duo Joe and Jason Bassili, the restaurant harnesses the power of oak wood fire to deliver strong flavours. The aforementioned three cuts aside, guests can also indulge in porterhouse steaks and tomahawks, as well as oysters and salmon tartare from the raw bar. There's a speakeasy bar on site, plus indoor and outdoor seating.

Opens this month; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 420 1113

Lila Molino

Cuisine: Mexican

A new concept by the team behind Lila Taqueria is opening soon in Alserkal Avenue.

The all-day cantina restaurant will serve classics such as tortillas and tostadas, with the heirloom corn sourced directly from farmers in Mexico. Helming the brand is Shaw Lash, who was born and raised in Texas, but has specialised in Mexican cuisine throughout her culinary career.

The new dining spot will also serve freshly ground coffee.

Opens this month; 8am-6pm from Tuesday to Sunday; Al Quoz, Dubai