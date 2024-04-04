Seven of the best gift boxes and hampers for Eid Al Fitr

With Eid Al Fitr around the corner, thoughts turn to finding the perfect gift for friends and family.

It's a celebration that centres on spending time with loved ones, and edible gifts can bring everyone together. Food hampers and gift boxes are an ideal way to spoil one another because who doesn't enjoy unpacking a full basket to discover the treasures inside? With many filled with an assortment of items and flavours, it is also an easy way to ensure everyone can find something to enjoy.

Here, are seven of the best – and most interesting – ones available.

Personalised boxes by Zayoshe

Opt for personalised gifts to make them extra-special. Photo: Zayoshe

Zayoshe's website offers personalised Islamic gifts and products, making it a popular place to start for Eid presents. With the option to print individual personalised boxes, it is possible to give everyone a box that carries their name, in a way that is unique and thoughtful. Names can be added to boxes that are ready filled with items such as premium Alwa dates, or print a box and then fill it with Zayoshe goodies, such as Medina Ajwa dates (Dh35 for 500g), a jar of Hemani honey Sidr (Dh65) and a box of cinnamon tea (Dh10.50). You can also add prayer beads (tasbeeh) in a velvet box for Dh25.

Boxes are available in two sizes, small and medium, and these can also be bought empty for those who prefer to fill them themselves. And yes, this can be personalised, too.

From Dh30; www.zayoshe.com

A card game at Flowwow

Pick a specialised Ramadan gift box this year. Photo: Flowwow

Online retailer Flowwow has created a special Ramadan gift box that comes with a card game created in collaboration with the Emirati digital artist Mariam Alobeidli. The deck of 30 cards – each one with an artistic design featuring crescent moons, dallahs and more – quizzes players on different elements of Emirati culture, making it fun for the whole family. Boxes come complete with dates, cashews, walnuts and chocolates. As a new game to play with the family, it could be a lovely keepsake for anyone interested in Emirati culture and the bonding experience of Eid celebrations.

Dh125; www.flowwow.com

Laduree sweet treats

Paris confectioners Laduree is celebrated for its colourful sweet treats. Photo: Laduree

How can anyone resist the pretty pastel shades of Laduree macarons? These French treats make for a charming gift and, for Eid Al Fitr, Laduree has created a three-drawer Podium Box filled with 48 macarons and 18 Eugenie pastries. The macarons are available in flavours including lemon, coffee, rose petal, pistachio, salted caramel and raspberry, while the Eugene pastries are gluten-free with flavours including vanilla, orange blossom, blackcurrant and coffee.

Packed in a box with the familiar Laduree pistachio hue, this collection is also decorated with a subtle floral toile design, meaning the outside is as pretty as the treats within.

Dh1,149; available in-store and online at www.laduree.ae

Bateel's crescent moon

Bateel's gift box collection. Photo: Bateel

Date and chocolate specialist Bateel is celebrating Eid with a newly designed gift box, featuring an intricate gold geometric pattern of the crescent moon. Available in three colours – aquamarine, raspberry and powder blue – the boxes come in three sizes. Customers can choose from an array of fillings, including date biscuits and half moon biscuits, as well as plain and filled dates, with prices starting at Dh190, rising to Dh605 for the extra-large size, filled with premium stuffed dates.

For those who prefer something a bit more chocolatey, the same Crescent Moon gift box design is also available filled with Bateel chocolate regals, a biscuit topped with gourmet fillings such as raspberry ganache milk, pistachio or dark praline, smothered within a crispy chocolate shell. It costs Dh195.

From Dh190; www.bateel.com

Baskilious treasure trove

The Eid Mubarak comes with bath salts, dates, candles and more. Photo: Baskilicious

Baskilicious has a wide range of gift hampers, including the Eid Treasure Box filled with a lantern, chocolates, a scented candle, tea by Vedic Teas and a light-up moon for Dh319. The Eid Mubarak box, meanwhile, contains Himalayan oud bath salts, dates, a scented candle, a box of mixed nuts, a giant Ferrero Rocher and a moon-shaped serving dish, all wrapped up in a box and ribbons, for Dh449. It is available for delivery throughout the UAE.

From Dh209; www.baskilicious.com

One-hour delivery at BuyAnyFlowers

BuyAnyFlowers offers speedy delivery of flowers and chocolates. Photo: BuyAnyFlowers

BuyAnyFlowers can help take the stress out of gift hunting with a range of bags and boxes. The Eid Celebration Basket, for example, is packed with medjool dates, chilli cashews, Ceylon tea, a tea cup, lantern and white candle. Presented in a round basket, it has a gold “Eid Mubarak” topper that can be reused on a cake. It costs Dh219 and, for extra convenience, it can be delivered within just one hour, making it ideal for those last-minute invitations.

Read More Eid Al Fitr 2024: Fireworks to light up the skies over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

There's plenty of choice, including a box of chocolates by Sweecho that reads “Eid Mubarak”. Filled with 32 milk chocolates in several flavours such as cheesecake, pistachio, mixed nuts, hazelnut and coffee, it also contains marbled chocolate letters to spell out the greeting and costs Dh169.

From Dh99; www.buyanyflowers.com

Classic wicker Harrods hamper

Harrods Halal Hamper complete with a reusable wicker basket. Photo: Harrods

For those wanting to really impress, Harrods has created a halal hamper set complete in one of its famous wicker baskets. Filled with boxes of Harrods-branded treats such as salted caramel truffles, rose fondant discs, milk chocolate raspberries, rose and lemon Turkish delights, clotted cream fudge as well as English breakfast tea and Knightsbridge blend coffee beans, this will set you back Dh830.55, including import duties. Those lucky enough to receive one will surely get use out of the wicker basket for years to come.

Dh830.55; www.harrods.com