Annual Ramadan Recipes Guide returns with 30 original dishes

The annual Ramadan Recipes Guide is back, featuring some of Dubai's top restaurants and chefs sharing original recipes.

An initiative of Brand Dubai – the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office – the guide is in its fifth edition, showcasing the city's vibrant culinary scene.

“The initiative celebrates the diversity of Dubai's gastronomic scene and its unique cultural blend, reinforcing its prominent role as a hub for creative talent across all sectors,” said Shaima Al Suwaidi, the director of Brand Dubai.

Featuring 30 original recipes for both iftar and suhoor, the guide includes appetisers, main courses, desserts and suhoor specialities. They draw from a variety of cuisines, including Emirati, Mediterranean, Indian, Japanese, French and Afghani.

Some of the top names featured include Bahraini-Emirati chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa, known for elevating Khaleeji cuisine, and Emirati chef Faisal Alharmoodi, who's behind popular Abu Dhabi restaurant Ryba, known for its fusion food.

The guide features recipes by Bahraini-Emirati chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa. Photo: Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa

Also featured are chef Meera Al Naqbi from Erth, the first Emirati restaurant to earn a Michelin star, and Emirati cooking prodigy Aysha Al Obeidli.

Other chefs include Alexander Stumpf, the executive chef and co-founder of BB Social Dining; Christophe Devoille, who heads the pastry and bakery department at Atlantis The Royal; and Celia Stoecklin, the head chef at Fi'lia at SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences.

Restaurants participating include Kishmish, known for its gourmet Afghani food; 3 Fils, which topped the 2023 Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list; and La Maison Ani by popular Dubai chef Izu Ani.

The dishes are also as creative as they are diverse.

READ MORE Ramadan 2024: Budget iftars under Dh200 in Abu Dhabi

Al Naqbi, for instance, shares a recipe for Bzar Lamb Shank, a spicy dish served with harees, a Ramadan staple especially popular in the Gulf region.

Devoille, meanwhile, shares a dessert recipe he calls Our Local Date, his creative take on a date sponge cake.

Other recipes include Wild Mushroom Risotto by Stoecklin, Chicken Madrooba by Al Obeidli, Slow-Cooked Barbacoa Lamb by Stumpf and Burrata Fattoush Salad by Alharmoodi.

To access Brand Dubai's Ramadan Recipes Guide, go here